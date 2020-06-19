As the sanitary traffic light advances, the reactivation of the economy begins to be visible in the country and although many spaces will open with limited capacity, the brands begin their communication campaigns around these processes. Such is the case of shopping malls in Mexico City.

During the past week, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, assured that this week, which runs from June 15 to 21, the gradual and orderly transition to greater economic activity would begin in the country’s capital.

Businesses starting to open

In this sense, he pointed out that as of this Monday some businesses would start operating even when the health light is still red.

In this way, this Tuesday the manufacturing industry was reactivated from Monday to Thursday, with which 340 thousand workers will return to work, on Thursday the local or neighborhood businesses were opened, which include stationeries, beauty salons and small stores of non-essential products They were closed, while today the scientific and technical professional services will begin to operate.

Following this reopening plan, new reactivations were announced for the following week, activities can only return if the traffic light goes from maximum risk (red) to orange. These include the following:

Monday June 22: Tianguis and capital markets on wheels will be able to operate normally.

Tuesday, June 23: The reopening of shops and other activities in the Historic Center will begin.

Wednesday June 24: Hotels will be able to operate 30 percent of their capacity.

Thursday, June 25: shopping malls will reopen to 30 percent of their capacity.

Tuesday June 30: Churches and worship centers would reopen.

Shopping centers, waiting to be reactivated

Within this group, shopping centers are considered, complexes that although they will be limited in the number of people they will be able to receive, are eager to reactivate their operations, since these closing months have lost a business that counts in millions of pesos.

A comparison with what happened a little over a decade sheds light on the estimated losses thanks to the recent pandemic.

When the outbreak of H1N1 influenza paralyzed commercial activity for a period of between 10 and 20 days, the Ministry of Health reported that the temporary closure of cinemas, shopping centers, restaurants and retail chains, would have generated economic losses of 40 billion pesos.

Now, for the retail sector alone, the numbers are exponentially higher. At least that’s how a recent report by GlobalData exposes it, which reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls by 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

Considering these figures, it is not surprising that more and more shopping malls are announcing their reopening in order to attract as many visitors as possible to their facilities.

The announcement in social networks

Artz Pedregal located in Mexico City, is one of the first shopping centers to echo its possible reopening on June 25.

From its official Instagram account, the complex published a brief but forceful message in which it invites its visitors not to lose sight of its next reopening.

This type of actions will be more common in the following weeks and although the priority for many shopping centers will be to communicate their reopening, the truth is that they must also report on the security measures that will continue in this process, considering that it is an aspect that the consumer privileges.

