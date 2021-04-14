Artwork! Anastasia Kvitko poses in white top and skirt | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Anastasia Kivtko left her fans wanting to see a little more, thanks to the fact that she posed in a white top and a skirt that immediately attracted attention.

Maybe you didn’t know, but the model is also known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“Her striking curves are immediately reminiscent of the socialite, although in an interview she admitted that she was not very fond of comparisons.

The beautiful Anastasia kvitko She is known on Instagram for being a celebrity with big curves, they are her trademark and she makes the most of it.

On his Instagram account he published this Photo that his admirers have liked so much, it appears at the bottom of his staircase and to one side we see a beautiful painting.

The image itself is a work of art not only because of the painting but also because of the russian model, who is showing off her tremendous curves a bit very flirtatious.

While wearing a white top with thin straps and a beige skirt with elastic the beautiful Kvitko, wrote only the word “painting” in the description of the photo, however many surely ignored it because they saw her precisely.