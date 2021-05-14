Arturo Vidal’s option regains strength for Olympique de Marseille

05/13/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Olympique de Marseille will undergo a profound revolution for next season. Jorge Sampaoli assumed control of a club whose situation was critical, and despite having slightly changed the dynamics, they will end the season very far from European positions.

To be able to compete throughout the next season, The Argentine coach considers that the squad needs a facelift, which is why he has made a series of requests for the next transfer market. The cornerstone of the new Marseille project will be Arturo Vidal, an old acquaintance of Sampaoli during his time in the Chilean national team.

Since the arrival of the Argentine coach to the south of France, rumors about the signing of Arturo Vidal have been constant. As reported by Tuttosport, the good relationship between the Chilean midfielder and Sampaoli It can be fundamental in the future of the negotiation.

Inter, for their part, could be willing to let Vidal out at zero cost. While it is true that the midfielder was a key player in Conte’s schemes earlier in the season, an untimely injury to his left knee in March has kept him off the pitch.

If the operation finally occurs, Arturo Vidal holds a record that Olympique de Marseille intends to cling to. Throughout his last 10 seasons, the Chilean midfielder has won 9 league titles. We’ll see if you extend your registration in France.

Other names in the Marseille revolution

Although Arturo Vidal is the priority objective of Jorge Sampaoli, the Argentine technician has requested other pieces to reinforce his project. According to RMC Sport, the talks with Thiago Almada, Velez Sarsfield’s Argentine midfielder, are well advanced. Boca winger Sebastian Villa is the favorite to replace Florian Thauvin.