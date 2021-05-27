Arturo Vidal will have to reduce his salary to sign for Olympique de Marseille

05/27/2021 at 7:14 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Olympique de Marseille has started to probe the market with the aim of improving the fifth place obtained this season. According to the French media le 10 Sport, the French team intends to reinforce the core with the additions of Gerson, Flamengo, and Matteo Guendouzi, from Arsenal. However, the great desire of Jorge Sampaoli is to ensure the signing of Arturo Vidal.

The Chilean midfielder, whose contract with Inter ends in June 2022, You already know what it is to work under the orders of Sampaoli. Both coincided in the Chilean national team and lifted the Copa América in 2015, a period in which Vidal established himself as one of the Argentine coach’s trusted men. In recent months his participation in the Nerazzurri team has been reduced, so he could leave for Marseille in search of minutes.

In an interview with TNT Sports Chile, Arturo Vidal contemplated the possibility of meeting again with Sampaoli. “Talking about this is difficult. I respect Inter a lot and I respect what Sampaoli does as a coach in Marseille. I am well here. I just became a champion. I can’t think of anything else right now. You have to let time pass, go to the national team and, after the holidays, start looking to the future. “

If you finally decide to leave for Marseille, the Chilean midfielder will have to make an economic effort. According to the French media La Provence, the former Barça player will have to considerably lower his current salary, estimated at 6.5 million euros, if he wants to be at the service of Jorge Sampaoli next season. Otherwise, the operation will be unaffordable for Olympique de Marseille.