Arturo Vidal lets himself be loved by Flamengo

Mar 30, 2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

In a message to his teammate Mauricio Isla, through a video in statements to the ‘Resenha ESPN’ program, the experienced Inter midfielder and former Barça player, Arturo Vidal, once again showed his desire to wear the Flamengo shirt and move to Brazil .

“Hello little brother! How are you? I wanted to send you a lot of health and blessings from here, from Italy, You know everything we’ve been through this year. I’m happy to wear the most important shirt in South America, Flamengo. I love you very much. I hope one day I will have an opportunity like yours (because I am playing for the Brazilian team). Take advantage of everything you are experiencing. You deserve it, “said the Chilean to his compatriot.

After Arturo Vidal’s words, Isla replied: “He has been wanting to play for Flamengo for two years. He always tells me that he likes the club, the fans and the country.

The Chilean midfielder has lost prominence, injury included, in Antonio Conte’s schemes at Inter, so a possible transfer to Brazilian football would not be far-fetched. Vidal is still 33 years old and he still has rope for a while.