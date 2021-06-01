Arturo Vidal, hospitalized for coronavirus

Arturo vidal He is hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus and will not play the game that this Thursday faces chili against Argentina. The footballer of the Inter de Milan and ex of Barcelona, suffers from “pleaceous tonsillitis”, as reported by the medical services of his selection.

«The Medical Corps of the Chilean National Team indicates that at the request of the player Arturo vidal, it is reported that he was diagnosed in the daily preventive examination carried out today, Monday, May 31, with positive covid, “said the statement released on the website of the Chilean team.

Earlier, the medical team reported that Vidal he was not training and was separated from the rest of the squad for presenting “a febrile syndrome due to dehydrated pleaceous tonsillitis.”

But the new statement indicated that the steering wheel of the Inter de Milan “He has been hospitalized and isolated from the group for more than 72 hours, in a preventive measure indicated by the medical team, due to the presentation of severe pleaceous tonsillitis”, and that the PCR tests that had been carried out in the last three days had given negative.

Vidal, who was vaccinated against the coronavirus on Friday with other Chilean team players, will also not be in the game that five days later his team will play at home against Bolivia in Santiago.

Infected by a friend

Arturo vidal arrived last week at chili to join the national team after recovering from an injury that left him out of the last stage of Serie A. The midfielder was seen in a restaurant and also visiting his horses at an equestrian club in Santiago, one of his greatest hobbies, taking advantage of chili It was not in the health bubble until this Monday.

“Unfortunately, in today’s control I found out that I was positive for covid, as a result of a friend who, being without symptoms, tested positive in a preventive control,” he said. Vidal. “This time I will not be able to be on the court, but I will accompany my teammates with all my strength,” he added.

Vidal’s contagion occurs when Chile is going through a delicate situation due to the pandemic that does not give truce, despite the fact that it has carried out a successful vaccination process. More than 7.9 million people have been vaccinated with two doses, 52.3% of the target population that exceeds the 15 million people that according to the government must be vaccinated before June 30.