Arturo Vidal could meet again with Sampaoli in Marseille

06/16/2021 at 6:38 PM CEST

Ex-Azulgrana Arturo Vidal is on the Marseille agenda. He and Jorge Sampaoli shared a dressing room in Chile for several years And now, the technician would like to recruit him for the new project that he is building in the French team. According to it is said from Italy, his former selector would have already called him to approach positions.

Although he has a current contract with Inter Milan, the needs to sell and at the same time, lighten the wage bill, would put Vidal the poster of transferable. At 34 years old, any amount received would be an achievement for the Italian entity. The midfielder has one of the highest chips in the club and, together with the fact that he has not played his best season, they would not pose problems when he left.

The ‘neroazzurros’ will get rid of one of their best footballers, Hakimi, who is already targeting PSG. It tightens the economic situation, so not only he will leave.

Different information arrives from Italy

On the one hand, La Gazzeta dello Sport reports that after the problem suffered by Chiristian Eriksen, They could stop their departure while waiting for what happens with the Danish footballer. Others, on the other hand, point out that Inter wants to open the door as before, better, even giving him the letter of freedom.

Be that as it may, it seems that if Marseille squeezes, Arturo Vidal and Sampaoli will meet again, yes, as long as he agrees to lower his salary from 6.5 million.