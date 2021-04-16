Arturo Vidal and Marseille could join their paths

04/15/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

Arturo Vidal is not at his best in his second stage in Italy. At Inter Milan, it is difficult for the Chilean to enjoy continuity and success with Antonio Conte despite the fact that this was his great supporter, and his continuity at the club has been questioned in Italy in recent weeks.

One of the main reasons is his age (33 years), linked to his high salary after arriving from FC Barcelona. They were also the reasons that motivated Josep Maria Bartomeu to let him go for free last summer, and it may now also be what motivates him to leave Milan. His current salary is five million euros plus bonuses, which will amount to 6.5 next season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter is studying the situation with all these factors and will make the decision at the end of the season, according to the actions and performance of Arturo in this final stretch of the League.

In the club they already know the interest of Olympique de Marseille for the midfielder, with the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli, with which they already know each other from the Chilean team. Even so, on the list are also the Galatasaray and the Flamengo Brazilian, a team he has already said he would like to play with.

The exit door, therefore, is not yet fully open for Arturo Vidal, but it may be a possibility in a few months. Vidal currently has a contract until 2022 and, if he let him go, it would be the last summer window in which Inter could get economic profit from his transfer.