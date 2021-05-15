Arturo Valls surprises his followers with a physical change

The presenter of Now I Fall Arturo Valls has surprised his Instagram followers with a makeover.

Valls, who this Monday premieres on Antena 3 the second edition of Mask Singer, has shown his new appearance on the social network in which he appears with the hair dyed rose.

“The older brother of the Javis, very soon in Now I Fall, or not, “joked the actor and presenter.

Javier Ambrossi, one of the Javis who repeats as a jury in Mask Singer, has reacted to the publication of Valls with a “I’m peeing”. “It is ideal for you,” said actress Maribel Verdú in the same publication.

Valls repeat as presenter in the second edition of Mask Singer: guess who sings, which opens this Monday at 10:45 p.m.

Among the researchers there will be a new face, replacing Malú: the actress Paz Vega, winner of the first edition under the identity of Catrina, who will occupy the position of the singer.

As in the previous edition, the program will feature guest masks who will give their clues, act and ‘behead’ on the same night as Mónica Carrillo and Cristina Pedroche did previously.