A new show comes to Antenna 3. Also from the hand of Arturo Valls, hitherto master of ceremonies for Me resabala. Next Monday it lands in prime time Improvising, a program in which the guests will demonstrate how much sense of humor they have without knowing very well what will happen during the night.

It is an entertainment format produced before the coronavirus crisis by Atresmedia Televisión in collaboration with Shine Iberia in which Arturo and the guests put their speed and ingenuity to the test through improvisation games. They will be articulated within a revolving stage in which they will not know what they are facing and which will have great participation from the public present in the study.

Everything happens on a set that evokes a theater, in front of a real audience and with a live band of musicians. The rotating stage includes different sets that will rotate when the button is pressed. Neither the presenter nor the guests to each program will know what challenge or comic context they are going to face, but they must follow the instructions set by the public or the stage to get out of the jam.

Wearing the concept of improvisational theater on the edge, Arturo Valls he will only know the names of the four guests who will accompany him that night (actors, musicians, journalists … characters well known to the viewer).

In each delivery they will participate three faces well known to viewers that they will have to face the tests that I will teach them Arturo Valls. In addition, the public will be able to enjoy in each program the delivery of various comics that will act as assistants, chosen among the most beloved in the country.

With the help of the circular scenario and what the public decides, they will propose different challenges, for which they will have the help of collaborators. Among them will be Carlos Latre, Anabel Alonso, Silvia Abril or José Corbacho. To complete all of this, Edu Soto and his band Delaroom They will put the musical note during the show.

Improvisando is based on the D’improviso program, created and produced by Shine Iberia in Portugal.

return

above







Comments

Remember that suggestions may be important to other readers.

