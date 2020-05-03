The scandal known as ‘Merlos Place’ and whose repercussion has even reached the United States, has added a new protagonist to the story: former ‘Big Brother’ contestant Arturo Requejo. As if this telenovelesco drama did not already have incentives in the love triangle of Marta López, Alfonso Merlos and Alexia Rivas, on Saturday afternoon it has been known that the Irún would have broken his relationship of more than seven years with the singer Merche to have several meetings with the journalist.

Since they met in 2013, Arturo Requejo and Merche had formed one of the most consolidated couples in the country with the former contestant, being already a father to the daughter that the Cádiz adopted. after six years of paperwork. They really finished their story last January, as they have pointed out in ‘Viva la vida’, but they have continued to live together and until now there has been no record of the breakup.

In the Mediaset program they have ensured that Alexia Rivas has been seeing a man while starting her relationship with Alfonso Merlos, and that person’s name would be none other than Arturo Requejo’s. According to the testimony of the contestant on ‘GH 11’, who was already part of a love triangle in that edition, he broke up with Merche at the beginning of the year and after that he began to flirt with Alexia.

Their romance lasts “from mid-February to mid-March”, and immediately afterwards she begins to hear excuses from the young woman before the famous video that has given so much to talk in recent days is produced. “When I see one walking back there, I say, ‘Oops, that silhouette sounds a lot to me.’ I write to him and say, ‘Don’t tell me it’s you.’ He says to me: ‘Don’t you think it’s strong because I’m with Alfonso super good“Requejo revealed in ‘Viva la vida’.

In his statement, he insisted that they started talking on February 2 but did not see each other until the 14th, when they had their first date: “She talked about love and such, but it was a game that made me laugh. She knows how to handle someone who has just come out of a relationship, but I noticed strange things“He explained. In addition, he attributes a certain interest to the young woman in making it public, despite the fact that in the face of the media he continued to maintain his relationship with Merche:”You could tell he wanted to go out to see if we were caught“He alleged. After five meetings at the journalist’s house, Alexia supposedly gave him an excuse not to see him anymore: to tell her that he thought he had a coronavirus.”Surely he was already at Merlos’s house (…). She wants to be famous without exposing herself too much“he concluded.

Alexia Rivas, low on anxiety

In the same space of Telecinco they have revealed that the journalist, in the face of so much media pressure, has collapsed and has had to request medical leave: “She had to go to the hospital with an anxiety picture and there she was discharged and put under treatment“Two of the program’s collaborators have reported.”She did not imagine what this meantHowever, other people on the set were more skeptical, such as Isabel Rábago, who did not fully believe the information and believes that what really exists is a strategy for the lawsuits she wants to put against some television partners.