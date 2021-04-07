Arturo Peniche does not lose hope to win back his wife

In a recent interview with the program ‘Hoy’, Peniche assured that his reconquest plan continues and that he is sure that the love that they have as a couple can achieve everything: “Sometimes things happen to us in our environment that change perspectives and needs, and I always try to be a mature man.

“Making the decision to try to separate was because there were many things in the pandemic, many losses and I decided to get out of there for a while,” said Arturo.

Peniche revealed a few months ago in that same program that, with Gabriela, he was “adjusting what was misaligned at some point. It is the first time that has happened to me, I was the one who made the decision. I went through a personal, mental crisis. from a cyclone or a very strong storm due to the pandemic. “