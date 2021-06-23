Arturo Peniche and Yuya’s mother have an affair?

MEXICO CITY.

A few months ago rumors arose that Arturo Peniche and Sharis Cid had an affair, something she denied. Later, in an interview with Imagen Televisión, the actor showed that he wants to reconcile with his wife.

But after Arturo Peniche announced that his separation with Gabriela Ortiz is final, the leading man of novels has been romantically related to Yuya’s mother.

This was made known by an account of Twitter of gossip that published an image where the mother of the influencer and the actor appear at a party sharing time together at different times.

According to the post, both Arturo Peniche as the beautiful mother of Yuya, Mrs Maribel Castaneda, they are single and without commitments.

However, as gossip abounds on the Internet, we set out to investigate and this is what we found.

Photo: IG maribelcda

Arturo Peniche and Yuya’s mother have a relationship?

Contrary to the rumors circulating on the Internet, it seems that Maribel Castañeda, Yuya’s mother, and Arturo Peniche they met at the green-eyed brother’s birthday party held just over 5 days ago.

There they shared time together, but nothing more. In fact, this birthday party was attended by other actors and influencers.

Maribel Castañed’s brothera, Gabriel Salas, is a low-profile singer but his career has allowed him to meet figures such as Laura Flores, Coque Muñiz, Arturo Peniche, Francisco Céspedes, Kika Edgar, Emmanuel Mijares, Yolanda Andrade, Monserrat Olivier, Cassandra Sánchez Navarro and many other famous ones.

And if that was not enough, Maribel and Yuya have supported Gabriel’s career for a long time., so it is very common for the influencer and her mother to be surrounded by celebrities in these events that they accompany their family member to.

In fact, it was thanks to Gabriel’s career that Maribel is now close friends with the singer Francisco Céspedes, which is why the supposed romance with Arturo Peniche it could simply be a rumor.

