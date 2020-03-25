THE MAYAN DAY

Oaxaca.- 10 days after the members of the Red Devils had to stop the preseason work they were doing at the Alfredo Harp Helú Baseball Academy in San Bartolo Coyotepec, Oaxaca, the players are at home as part of the prevention measures against the contingency caused by COVID-19 and following the recommendations of national and international health authorities.

After the suspension of the preseason, Arturo López, stellar pitcher for the Red Devils, indicated, “I feel good, taking all the precautions and also eager for all this to happen soon and we can relive baseball as we always know how to do and to be able to enjoy it together with the fans ”.

Regarding how he stays in shape, López mentioned: “When we were sent to our homes, we were told that a work plan would be sent to us to do it at home, and it has been, until today, every day for in the mornings we are sent everything we have to do to continue to be active with functional exercises here within our homes and thus be able to continue activating our bodies ”.

“To the fans, I can tell you that together we will get out of this and we will soon enjoy the game again, but while we have to do what we must do as responsible people and prevent this from reaching tragedies as is being experienced in countries like Italy or Spain that the truth is very sad ”.