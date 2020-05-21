In all the aforementioned programs, the concept is as important as those who participate in it, and when it comes to choosing the main driver, usually they use highly recognized figures that guarantee positive results.

However, for the leadership of ‘Survivor’ they decided to bet on Arturo Islas Allende, a passionate about nature who has been an actor, producer, speaker, businessman and environmentalist.

It is the most successful survival reality show on television, with 40 seasons aired in the United States; Upon arrival in Mexico, it will have 16 participants who will face difficult challenges in contact with the nature of a heavenly place that has not yet been revealed.

For such a large project, TV Azteca places the responsibility on Arturo Islas Allende, who, although he has appeared on television for a long time, is not really as recognized or consecrated as other Mexicans who have been leading television programs for decades.

When they announced it in 'Venga la Alejo', Islas highlighted: "Azteca Uno is at the forefront. First, (I have) thanks for Azteca's trust, especially for having the opportunity to surprise the audience with a highly anticipated reality show in Mexico, which has broken television barriers in the world."

TV Azteca seems to have a lot of confidence in Islas, and they had even given him a spot with the program 'Indomable X Naturaleza', where the presenter had contact with exotic, dangerous and endangered species. They also took him to Russia for coverage of the soccer world cup, where he put the protagonists Luis García, Zague and Christian Martinoli in trouble. He repeated the formula, of bringing exotic animals to television forums, with his participation in the program 'Todo un show' in 2018.

But before TV Azteca made him a recurring face on his screen, Arturo participated in series and plays, although his passion for animals led him to television as a guest on programs like 'MoJoe', 'Members on the air', and to be a collaborator of the 'Today' program with its capsules called 'Listening to the planet'.

It was after achieving some fame on Televisa that he came to TV Azteca with the program ‘Indomable X Naturaleza’. In 2019 he was awarded ‘El Sol De Oro’, the oldest award for environmental activism and is famous for his work as an environmentalist in generating content for various digital platforms, chains like Discovery Channel, Badabun and for promoting care for the planet.

“That year the jungles will be deserts, the seas and rivers will be at their maximum garbage capacity and the presence of microplastics will be greater than what we currently know,” he said in the video.

Arturo is also famous for his trips around the world to present the different ecosystems, species and the impact of the overexploitation of natural resources, always showing passion, for also sometimes moving to tears. He also does not forget to get involved in social causes and promote respect for "forgotten" groups, such as the Mexican peasants.

It could also be a decision to promote the talents ‘from home’ even if they do not have much experience, as happened with ‘El CAPI’ Pérez, Brandon Peniche and Patricio Borghetti, who without a previous history as drivers, opened the door to learn on the go. The advantage that Arturo has is that ‘Survivor’ has been a proven concept for 20 years, and just as it happened with ‘Exatlón’, the harsh tests to which the contestants are subjected could be entertaining enough so that the audience does not change their minds. channel, regardless of who is the main driver.

