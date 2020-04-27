Whenever an iconic voice from any genre fades, the entire world of music mourns. That is precisely the case of Arturo Huizar, ex-vocalist of the well-known Luzbel band and an undisputed leader of metal in Mexico. Huizar passed away this Saturday at the age of 62.

Arturo Huizar, Luzbel vocalist and figure of great importance in Mexican heavy metal, passed away a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/F4d7hn8uF9 – Rolling Stone México (@RollingStoneMX) April 25, 2020

At the moment the cause of his death has not been officially announced, but as we well know, for some years the interpreter of songs like Por Piedad and El Ángel de la Lujuria, suffered from diabetes and that led him to have a complicated surgery that greatly reduced his state of health.

Arturo Huizar rose to fame in the music world around 1985 when he became Luzbel’s third vocalist. His arrival, both for his voice and for his lyrics, made the band a benchmark for the genre in Mexico. That is why years came productions that remained forever in the memory of its public such as Metal Fallen From Heaven and Passport To Hell.

He left the band for a while and later rejoined, however, finally ended up separating from the group between rumors, accusations and conflicts with the rest of the group, especially with Raúl Greñas. Out of Luzbel He gave us more metal with productions such as El Emisario, Pecado Capital and Pasado Sin Destino.

Bands like Molotov have already shown their sadness on social networks for the death of Arturo Huizar, recognizing it for what it was, an icon of Mexican heavy metal. “Good trip Arturo Huizar, voice and figure of heavy metal in Mexico. We will miss you ”, they wrote.