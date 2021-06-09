Arturo Escobar asks the INE to monitor the count in SLP

MEXICO CITY.

Through his Twitter account, the leader of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico in the Chamber of Deputies, Arturo Escobar y Vega, warned about a possible fraud in the count carried out by the State Electoral and Citizen Participation Council of San Luis Potosí ( CEEPAC), arguing that “in Ceepac, the results of the PREP in the election for governor do not exceed 81%”.

He accused the governor of the entity Juan Manuel Carreras and the candidate of the Coalition “Yes for San Luis Potosí”, Octavio Pedroza, of trying to “seek the bad and violate the majority will of the Potosinos. He asked them to accept the defeats, since “it is a fundamental part of the electoral competition.”

He also asked the National Electoral Institute to be aware of said count.

In it @ceepac, the results of the PREP in the election for Governor, does not exceed 81%. Everything indicates that @JMCarrerasGob and @octaviopedroza, seek the bad to violate the majority will of Potosinos. I ask @INEMexico to be very aware of this robbery attempt. – Arturo Escobar (@ArturoEsc) June 8, 2021

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ