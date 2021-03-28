Arturo Castro, founder of “Los Hermanos Castro”, dies at 80 – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Arturo Castro, founder of the group Los Hermanos Castro, died on Saturday night, according to the National Association of Interpreters on his Twitter account. His remains will be veiled today at a funeral home located on Sullivan Street.

The group was originally formed in 1940 under the name of Los panchitos, when the brothers Jorge, Arturo and Javier Castro were children. They were later joined by their cousin Gualberto, and they changed their name to Los Hermanos Castro.

They triumphed on the national and international scene, and even shared the stage with artists like Paul Anka and Judy Garland.

It should be noted that the artist married Rosa Yolanda Chapa a few months ago, with whom he had shared his life for 40 years.

The marriage ceremony was characterized by the lack of relatives in the nuptial link, according to the composer this was due to the pandemic.

Dozens of artists and journalists, such as Víctor Trujillo, Rodrigo de la Cadena, Mauricio Herrera, Carlos Cuevas, Manoella Torres and Maxine Woodside, sent their condolences through their social networks.

The National Association of Interpreters communicated the sensitive death of interpreter partner Arturo Castro. Composer and musician, founder of "The Castro brothers", very popular during the 60s and 70s.

Mauricio Herrera: "I have just found out about your departure, dear, admired and respected Arturo Castro. Companion of life, music and the poems of your songs. A hug to eternity"

YOU ARE MISSING EVERY MOMENT

Carlos Cuevas: "YOU ARE MISSING EVERY MOMENT IN THE BRIGHT SUNLIGHT … RIP my dear and admired Arturo Castro. Unparalleled composer and musician."