Arturo Casanova, the dubbing actor who voiced the narrator of Knights of the Zodiac and Morpheus in “The Matrix”, has died.

Arturo Antonio Casanova Pérez He participated with his voice in different productions such as movies, series, anime; among his most remembered characters are Morpheus in both installments of Matrix, Gamabunta in Naruto and Uncle Ben in Spider-Man 2 and 3. The actor He passed away this Sunday afternoon presumably from hepatic encephalopathy.

Some of his dubbing partners and pages dedicated to this artistic work shared the news and their condolences through social networks. Voice actor Juan Carralero He shared through his Twitter an image of Arturo with the characters to whom he lent his voice and added a description saying goodbye to him. “My dear friend me Uncle Phil he has just left for the great east. DEP great Arturo Casanova”.This is how Juan Carralero fired his friend (photo: Twitter / @ carralero_juan)

The World Dubbing & New page in Spanish, which specializes in the world of anime and dubbing, also lamented the sensitive loss by Casanova, who was characterized by having an extremely serious and deep voice. “We regret to announce the sensitive passing of voice actor Arturo Casanova (RIP), known for being Gold Roger in the first dubbing of One Piece and Gamabunta in Naruto. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family for this irreparable loss. “

Arturo’s most recognized appearances were as Uncle Phil Banks in the first four seasons of The Prince of Rap, Acerino in Galactic Falcons, Brutus in Popeye the Sailor, and for being who featured episodes of The Knights of the Zodiac.

The actor lent his voice for the character General Li in the animated film “Mulán” (photo: Twitter / @ DubbingWorldES)

In the world of videogames he participated in important projects with his voice such as: Tahm Kench in League of Legends, the leader of the Order of Saint Dumasen Batman: Arkham Knight and Winston in Overwatch and Overwatch 2.

Another loss of a great voice happened in May of this year, for Osvaldo Trejo Rodriguez He passed away at age 32 from complications from COVID-19. Your partner and friend Lalo Garza, who is an actor and dubbing director, reported his death at dawn on May 6 through his Twitter account, in the tweet he shared his farewell. “Damn bug, you took my friend… Enough please. Rest in peace my dear @Osvi_wan. You hurt me a lot, Osvaldo. (with V for Vendetta, as you said) ”, Garza commented. Osvaldo Trejo was hospitalized for complications after being infected with COVID-19 (Photo: Twitter / @El_Vortex // WallpaperCave)

Trejo was hospitalized on April 18 at the Chivatito Hospital, where he lost the battle against the Coronavirus.

Osvaldo Trejo was born on November 1, 1988 in Mexico City. His acting career began when he was studying his career at the Escuela Superior de Ingeniería Mecánica y Eléctrica del National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), where he decided to participate in a theatrical group and collaborated in various works such as Summer night Dream by William Shakespeare.

After several staging and various awards in the contests he won, he realized that acting was his passion and began to venture into dubbing, becoming a recognized actor. Osvaldo Trejo spent 8 years in the world of dubbing (Photo: Twitter / @osvi_wan)

Among his most recognized works is his dubbing as Tupp in Pokémon Sun & Moon, King Fritz in Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Otta Magetta in Dragon ball super, Torah in The Seven Deadly Sins and Admiral Akainu in One Piece Gold.

He also stood out for his work in series and video games, such as Detroit: Become Human, God of war like the Reaper and Captain Opara in Overwatch.

Source: Infobae