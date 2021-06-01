Arturo Brizio clarifies the controversy of the goal of Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna in the final

The Cruz Azul Machine was crowned after drawing 1-1 in the second leg of the final against Santos Laguna, winning 2-1 on the aggregate scoreboard; in a match where the controversy was unleashed by the goal of Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez for the celestial ones.

Arturo Brizio, president of the Arbitration Commission, commented during his arbitration analysis that the decision made by the whistlers and by the VAR was the correct one, since it cannot be marked out of place in this action, since Guillermo Fernández does not interfere in the move.

The controversy was unleashed because Guillermo “Pol” Fernández is ahead and “makes for the ball”, while “Cabecita” Rodríguez is the one who ends up receiving the ball and scoring, and he is in a good position.

“In this action, the moment the Cruz Azul player touches the ball, his teammate located in the center of the court is in an offside position. According to rule 11, its position can only be sanctioned if it clearly interferes with an opponent who has a real possibility of contesting the ball.

In this case, the defender trying to close has no chance of reaching the ball. Remember that “doing for the ball” does not constitute an offense. “

“In this case, the player who scores the goal is enabled, since he is behind the ball. Therefore, the assistant referee, like the central referee, award the goal, considering that there is no interference. The VAR confirms the decision. It is a correct arbitration decision “

