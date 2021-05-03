Arturo Azcorra, new general director of Telecommunications | News | Communications

Arturo Azcorra, new general director of Telecommunications.

Arturo Azcorra (in the photo) is the new general director of Telecommunications and Management of Audiovisual Communication Services.

The one who was director of IMDEA Networks In this way, she replaces María Teresa Arcos, who left her position at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation to become an independent director at Enagás.

Azcorra was general director of Technology Transfer and Business Development of the Ministry of Science and Innovation. Position that he also held at the CDTI.

He is currently vice president of the 5TONIC laboratory and professor at the Carlos II University.

In 2020 he received the ACM MSWIM Reginald Fessenden International Research Award for his contributions to midhaul and the core of 5G networks.