The Chicago Bulls They already have a new general manager, a new leader to complete the rebuilding of a team that hopes to return to the playoffs as soon as possible. Is about Arturas Karnisovas, who after spending the past few seasons leading the Denver Nuggets law firms, now lands in Windy City to be the new executive vice president of basketball operations. The news was brought forward by Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN.

Bulls offered the job to Karnisovas earlier this evening, and negotiated the details through the night, sources said. Karnisovas will leave Denver for Chicago after helping Tim Connelly and Josh Kroenke to rebuild the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender. https://t.co/HMtQ2OivGQ – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2020

Karnisovas is currently in his third season at the helm of the Nuggets and the seventh in the franchise. It has been key in the acquisition of players from the talal of Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and other relevant players. There was talk that he could take over the Rockets, but he’s finally opted for the Bulls.

Karnisovas, a legend at the University in Seton Hall, played for FC Barcelona in two periods (95-95 and 2000-02). He won 3 ACB leagues, a Copa del Rey and with Lithuania he was able to get two Bronze medals at the Games in Barcelona and Atlanta and one Silver at the European Championship in Greece 95.

We will see what it is capable of doing in Bulls that are very in need of a deep reconstruction.

.