The Real Madrid He does not stop his work from the management and continues to probe the market in search of an internal reinforcement that stands as a substitute for guarantees for Walter Edy Tavares. He is not convincing the work of Salah Mejri, which together with the upcoming withdrawal of Felipe Reyes, makes it a priority to have a solid 5. Arturas Gudaitis seems the chosen one. At 26 years old, he is talented in attack and with good intimidation, reaping a remarkable performance at the Olimpia Milano since 2017. He is 2.08 and has a good hand.

Arturas Gudaitis ’buyout is not only for the NBA but, as said by @Urbodo, he has a buyout for Europe which is“ not big ”.

He has a guaranteed deal w / Olimpia for next season but I wouldn’t see his departure as a surprise.

Milano already locked Tarczewski to a 2 + 1 contract extension https://t.co/k6flOipMQw – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) May 4, 2020

.