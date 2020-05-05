The Real Madrid He does not stop his work from the management and continues to probe the market in search of an internal reinforcement that stands as a substitute for guarantees for Walter Edy Tavares. He is not convincing the work of Salah Mejri, which together with the upcoming withdrawal of Felipe Reyes, makes it a priority to have a solid 5. Arturas Gudaitis seems the chosen one. At 26 years old, he is talented in attack and with good intimidation, reaping a remarkable performance at the Olimpia Milano since 2017. He is 2.08 and has a good hand.

.