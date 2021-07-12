Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith to unify titles in September

We continue with the good habit of unifications, something that seems to have been accentuated after the closure of world boxing due to the effect of the pandemic. Now it’s up to the light heavyweight category.

Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KO) (pictured), IBF and WBC world champion, and Joe Smith Jr. (27-3, 21 KO), WBO starters, are finalizing negotiations to unify the three titles in September, probably on the 18th in New York.

Beterbiev beat Adam Deines last March with more effort than predicted, while Smith defeated Maxim Vlasov by majority decision in April; therefore, neither of them comes from their best performance.

It is expected that the agreement does not lead to major problems in this last phase, since both fighters are promoted by Top Rank, led by Bob Arum.