Artists who participated in IM Mastery Academy could be investigated

The promotion does not represent a crime, but it does represent possible deception against users.

New complaints will be presented this week to the judicial police of Spain.

Latin American artists who were related to IM Mastery Academy, an alleged online academy for the teaching of trading with cryptocurrencies and other financial products, could be investigated by the judicial powers in their jurisdictions. This was revealed by the Spanish lawyer Carlos Bardavío in an exclusive interview with CriptoNoticias.

The legal specialist explained that the promotion and recruitment in itself by promoters for IM Mastery Academy does not represent a crime. However, Bardavío stressed that, if a stake is proven to mislead people, then there would be cause for investigation.

«They are more of marketing, they do not have to have a criminal participation. Another question would be whether these people had a part in the deception. The deception of the (alleged) scam is not just any deception, it has to be one that everyone could fall into, ”said the lawyer.

One of the types of deception of top-ranking promoters, known as platinum or chairman, is that showed accounts with profits, but not with losses, then they no longer showed the total reality, said the lawyer. For Bardavío, in that case the person is deceived. “The recruitment by itself is not a crime, another thing is that they have participated in the deception,” he stressed.

Pyramid catchment and penalties

Pyramid deposits in Spain are administratively sanctioned as pyramidal sales, according to the Unfair Competition Law. That is to say, if a pyramidal uptake is demonstrated, the person who promotes can be fined, for example. The legislation is clear in saying:

It is considered unfair by deceptive, in any circumstance, to create, direct or promote a pyramidal sales plan in which the consumer or user makes a consideration in exchange for the opportunity to receive compensation derived mainly from the entry of other consumers or users in the plan, and not the sale or supply of goods or services.

Some artists used their social media accounts to promote the teaching of the supposed academy. Others even created parallel accounts dedicated to trading and showed videos of their bank accounts with the money obtained. A group of them called meetings through platforms such as Zoom to “clarify doubts” about what they themselves promoted.

After international regulators warned about the illegality of the services provided by IM Mastery Academy, the artists began to eliminate their accounts dedicated to trading and any other message that could relate them to the supposed academy. The complaint for alleged fraud that Bardavío himself presented in Madrid to the judicial police on March 11 would also have had an influence.

Some of the artists promoting IM Mastery Academy were: Daniel Elbittar, Julián Gil, Juan Carlos García, Clovis Nienow, Willy Martin, Gabriela Vergara and Roxana Díaz, as previously reported by this newspaper. All the artists mentioned discarded their accounts or messages that promoted the supposed learning.

Daniel Elbittar created and later deleted an Instagram profile (@danielelbittartrading) promoting IM Mastery Academy. Source: Archive / CriptoNoticias.

New complaints against IM Mastery Academy

The lawyer revealed that this next week new complaints and evidence against IM Mastery Academy will be presented to the judicial police.

“Right now it is a criminal complaint, facts presented that could constitute crimes, we are hoping to direct the judicial process against specific people or perhaps also against the company itself,” added Bardavío, who stressed that the process is directed against the company. the dome of leaders and people who have deceived people in Spain.

Once the judicial police complete the investigation, they will present evidence to a court that will also conduct its own investigations. Already at this point the authorities could order the entry and registration of addresses, companies, telephone tapping, that is, measures that have to be authorized by a judge.

“We are going to fight for the investigation of all the subjects who have intervened, especially those from the top, the company itself and any other that has participated in a malicious way in this alleged international scam,” said our interviewee.

IM Mastery Academy is presented as a virtual training center on trading that offers its users a “passionate, fulfilling and purposeful” life. The academy imparts a supposed non-degree education to its participants who may also become recruiters of new students. With the new income, the participants receive financial compensation, which is seen as a ponzi scheme or pyramid scheme.