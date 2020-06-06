coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 12 “> A fashion designer who toured the runways of Paris and New York but never left the Dominican Republic. An Oklahoma boy who became the most celebrated singer in Nashville in the 1990s. A Comedian whose quirky trio helped create a golden age in British comedy. In this new installment in a series, The Associated Press takes a look at prominent figures in the arts, entertainment and culture who died after contracting the coronavirus.

Jenny Polanco, fashion designer, Dominican Republic

Jenny Polanco, a fashion designer from the Dominican Republic, presented her creations on the runways of Paris and New York for almost 40 years.

He said that the clothing, jewelry and accessories he created were a fusion of avant-garde fashion with Caribbean styles and Dominican details.

Polanco had several boutiques in his native country, where he sought to find and guide emerging designers.

He died on March 24 at a hospital in Santo Domingo, reported the Dominican Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas. He was 62 years old.

Tim Brooke-Taylor, comedian, England

Tim Brooke-Taylor’s comedy trio The Goodies inspired a generation of British comedians.

Along with her partners Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, Brooke-Taylor specialized in slightly surreal sketches that incorporated visual ingenuity with antics and songs like “Funky Gibbon,” which hit the UK popularity charts in 1975.

His TV show “The Goodies,” which aired throughout the 1970s, was a hit in Britain, Australia, and New Zealand and had cult following in many other countries. It became part of a golden era of British television comedy, alongside “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” and “Not the Nine O’Clock News”.

For more than 40 years, Brooke-Taylor was also a panelist on the BBC quiz show “I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.”

Comedian Stephen Fry said on Twitter that Brooke-Taylor was “a hero since I can remember, and – on a few golden occasions – a colleague and contributor” who was “kind, attentive, funny, wise, warm, but keenly witty when I wanted to. “

Brooke-Taylor died April 12 in London, her agent said. He was 79 years old.

Michael Sorkin, architect and urban theorist, United States

Michael Sorkin was a courageous advocate of sustainability and social justice in architecture and urban planning.

Sorkin was an architect, but he was best known for his book writing and as a critic for publications such as The Village Voice and The Nation.

He often called his texts “architecture by other means.”

“He was, from any point of view, the most important radical theorist of city life and architecture in the last half century,” wrote urban theorist and author Mike Davis, a Sorkin pupil, in The Nation.

Sorkin died March 26 at a hospital in New York, said his wife, film theorist Joan Copjec. He was 71 years old.

Vincent Lionti, violinist, United States

Pedro Diaz (left), Mr. Met and Vincent Lionti (right) (.)

Vincent Lionti played the violin for the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra for 33 seasons.

He was a substitute at the New York Philharmonic from 1981 to 1983 and a member of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra from 1983 to 1987. He was artistic director of the Memling Ensemble and a member of the PBS All-Star Orchestra, the New England Baroque Soloists and the Westchester Camerata .

His wife, Kristin, was a personal assistant to Dominican designer Oscar de la Renta. And her son Nicholas Lionti appeared as an extra at the Met in productions of “Nixon in China” and “Macbeth.”

Lionti died April 4 of complications from coronavirus, the company said. He was 60 years old.

Joe Diffie, country singer, United States

The 90s were heyday for country music and for Joe Diffie.

The Oklahoma-born singer worked recording demos in Nashville in the 1980s before landing his own record deal in 1990.

The decade that followed would be especially good for him, with successful working-class ballads and songs chanted in bars including “Home,” “Pickup Man,” “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die. ) ”,“ If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets) ”and“ Bigger Than the Beatles ”.

Diffie had 18 singles in the Top 10 in country music, and five of them went to No. 1.

“Joe was a true ‘honky tonk’ hero to every country artist alive today,” said the Big & Rich duo on Twitter. “No one sang our music better than him.”

Diffie died March 29 in Nashville, her publicist Scott Adkins said. He was 61 years old.

Allen Garfield, actor, United States

Allen Garfield was a character actor who managed to capture the attention of some of the greatest directors in film.

He was hired by Francis Ford Coppola for “The Conversation”, Robert Altman for “Nashville” and Michael Ritchie for “The Candidate”.

He had roles in Woody Allen’s “Bananas”, Billy Wilder’s “The Front Page”, William Friedkin’s “The Brink’s Job” , and Richard Rush’s “The Stunt Man”.

Coppola used it again in “One From the Heart” and “The Cotton Club”. One of Garfield’s most famous roles was that of a furious police chief in 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II” (“A detective on the loose in Hollywood II”).

Author Don Winslow called Garfield “one of those not-so-well-known actors who make what they are better at.”

Garfield was a Golden Gloves boxer before becoming a journalist. He covered sports for the New Jersey Star-Ledger and took acting classes at night, eventually studying under the tutelage of Lee Strasberg.

He suffered several strokes, including one shortly before filming Roman Polanski’s “The Ninth Gate” in 1999, and one in 2004 that led him to move to the Motion Picture Television Fund Home, a residence for people Oldest in the Hollywood industry.

He died on April 7 in Los Angeles, according to his sister, Lois Goorwitz. He was 80 years old.

