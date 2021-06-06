Artists unite to help curb climate change

It is an initiative launched by the Office of United Nations Human Rights on social media where celebrities and sports and fashion stars urge the more than 24 million technology developers to create solutions to help alleviate global warming.

In total, the thirty stars participating in the 24-hour action have more than 500 million followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

They also participate in the initiative, which coincides with World Environment Day, Don cheadle, Carole king, Rod Stewart, Kevin bacon, Pierce brosnan, Padma lakshmi, Melissa etheridge, Sia, Kesha, Quincy jones Y KT Tunstall, among others.

Since March 2020 Lady Gaga published a video in which he asked the “rock stars of technology” to commit to the cause, more than 400 thousand programmers from 179 countries have signed up to the Call for Code.

It has become one of the largest technology initiatives in history and has resulted in the creation of some 15,000 applications.

The office of UN Human Rights is one of the global partners of Call for Code, an initiative created in 2018 by David clark, CEO of David Clark Cause, along with IBM and The Linux Foundation.