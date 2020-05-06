MIAMI – Latin music stars such as Los Tigres del Norte, Maluma, Maná, Alejandro Sanz and J Balvin, among others, will join this Tuesday in the concert “Altísimo Live!”, Which will combine the celebration of Cinco de Mayo with the collection Funding for Farm Workers Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic in the United States.

The event can be seen on various sites, including Telemundo’s YouTube channel.

Artists’ managers like Yandel and Ozuna give their views in the face of massive concert cancellations.

“This moment represents a decisive and necessary moment for the total unity of the Latino community,” said Cuban businessman Manny Ruiz, the president of this virtual music festival.

Organizers explained in a newsletter that the initiative was inspired by the 1985 Live Aid concert, which raised funds internationally for famine victims in Africa.

In addition, the Mexican artist talks about his facet as a cook. Watch the interview.

The idea this time is to raise about $ 3,000,000, with donations of $ 5 each, for the “Farmworkers Pandemic Relief Fund”, the resource bag for affected farmers.

It is estimated that the majority of the beneficiaries of this fund, created by the organizations Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy, are of Latin American origin and are in the United States without legal documents, so they would not be entitled to the aid it is giving the country’s government.

Find out about the achievement that the Dominican achieved with her duet with Ozuna, “Criminal”.

The selection of the date is symbolic, since the Cinco de Mayo celebrations are the only ones in which the entire United States celebrates a Latin date, the anniversary of the victory of the Mexican Army in the so-called Battle of Puebla.

However, Americans have made it a tribute to Latino culture in general.

The hosts of Altísimo Live !, which will begin at 5 pm Eastern time, are the artist, businesswoman and activist Eva Longoria and the president of iHeartLatino, Enrique Santos.

In addition, actors like Kate del Castillo, Rosario Dawson and many others will tell their stories and make comedy segments.

The musical part of the initiative will begin at 5 pm, which also includes the participation of Luis Fonsi, CNCO, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Belinda and other great artists.

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch, in addition to the Altísimo Live! Website, will broadcast the show live.

This is, until now, the main initiative that civil society has offered to help the almost 12 million undocumented people living in the United States to alleviate the economic effects of the pandemic.

At the government level, only California has created a fund to support them totaling $ 75 million.

In the US, more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and more than 68,000 deaths from the coronavirus have been recorded so far, making that country the absolute focus of the pandemic in absolute terms, according to the unofficial count by the University Johns Hopkins.

.