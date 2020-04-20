Despite the fact that the Central Government and numerous regional executives have approved economic measures to allow self-employed professionals to continue their activity when the health crisis allows it, the reality is that many have not endured the first month and have been low in the activity, without even opting for public benefits. Although the damage has not reached everyone in the same way. | 80% of the self-employed suspend the management of the crisis of the Government.

Thus, analyzing the large sectors in which the self-employed work, the most punished is artistic, recreational and entertainment activity where 2.38% of self-employment has been losta, leaving 69,526 the number of registered persons who declare that they dedicate themselves to these tasks in Social Security, according to a report carried out by Upta (Union of Self-Employed Workers and Professionals) to which eE has had access.

The report indicates that the computation between the additions and the losses shows that in March there were 1,694 self-employed workers in activities related to entertainment.

However, it is not the sector that has left the most professionals on the road when analyzed in absolute terms. In trade and vehicle repairs the computation between high and low showed a decrease last month of 9,597 self-employed, although given the volume of professionals registered in this activity at the end of March, 762,838 – the largest by far – the reduction in relative terms is 1, 24%.

Going back to the percentage terms, the teachers They were the second group with self-employment most affected by the coronavirus, as the number of registered decreased by 2.29%, 2,159 fewer people out of the total of 92,149 self-employed professionals dedicated to teaching.

AND hostelry It remains in third place, as 5,964 fewer self-employed earn a living in this sector, which is 2.86% of the 314,991 registered at the end of last month.

In absolute terms, the sector most affected in what the loss of self-employed registered in March in Social Security has been the building, with a balance between high and low of 3,487 less registered people, 0.91% of the 380,518 freelancers registered at the end of the month who declared dedicating themselves to this activity.

Surprisingly, the fourth largest decline in absolute terms is among the scientists, since the computation shows that 2,918 professionals unsubscribed, 1% of the total registered at the end of last March.

35,987 less than in February

Certainly, there have not been many jobs lost among the self-employed in March compared to the bleeding of more than 900,000 fewer members among the professionals employed by others. Among the self-employed the balance was 35,987 less, the product of some casualties of 82,357 and a high, which also occurred, of 46,370, according to the Upta report.

However, it is very symptomatic if one takes into account that in the Security register there have only been decreases in March 2009, in the last 20 years.

By Autonomous Communities

But if the coronavirus has not punished all sectors equally, it has not done so if it is analyzed by geographic environment. In relative terms, the Madrid’s community According to Upta’s study, it was the worst stop, as the record of self-employed decreased in March by 1.59% compared to the previous month. Specifically, 12,645 professionals were discharged and 6,190 discharged, with a decrease of 6,190 out of a total of 399,780.

In percentage, Castilla la Mancha it has suffered a fall of 1.5%, 2,232 self-employed less registered in Social Security, with 4,011 declines and 1,779 discharges. The third position is for Canary Islands, with 1.48% fewer registered professions, resulting from 3,822 discharges and 1,014 discharges.

At the other extreme, the freelancers of Balearics They are the ones that have best endured March, since the difference between additions and losses was 343, 0.38% of the self-employment registered at the end of that month. Then the Navarra Foral Community where 0.4% of self-employment has been destroyed, 190 fewer records; and Galicia, with 0.54% equivalent to a loss of employment of 1,134 professionals.

920,000 benefits

Figures that have been contained thanks to public benefits. This Friday almost 920,000 freelancers received the first aid of this crisis for COVID-19.