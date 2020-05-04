Composer of ‘O Bêbado ea Equilibrista’ was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro and died in the early hours of Monday, 4, at the age of 73

The death of musician and composer Aldir Blanc at 73, in the early hours of Monday, 4, due to coronavirus complications, was regretted by artists and intellectuals on social networks.

Aldir Blanc created one of the most consistent works in MPB and left classics like O Bêbado and Equilibrista, from 1979, assumed by the country as a kind of anthem against the military dictatorship to celebrate the return of political exiles to Brazil with the guarantee that they would not be arrested by the military; Response to Time, O Mestre dos Mares and Incomaptibilidade de Gênios, among many others also composed in partnership with João Bosco.

