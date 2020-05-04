Composer of ‘O Bêbado ea Equilibrista’ was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro and died in the early hours of Monday, 4, at the age of 73

The death of musician and composer Aldir Blanc at 73, in the early hours of Monday, 4, due to coronavirus complications, was regretted by artists and intellectuals on social networks.

Aldir Blanc dies victim of covid-19 at 73 (Archive: 29/09/2006)

Photo: ALAOR FILHO / ESTADÃO CONTENT

Aldir Blanc created one of the most consistent works in MPB and left classics like O Bêbado and Equilibrista, from 1979, assumed by the country as a kind of anthem against the military dictatorship to celebrate the return of political exiles to Brazil with the guarantee that they would not be arrested by the military; Response to Time, O Mestre dos Mares and Incomaptibilidade de Gênios, among many others also composed in partnership with João Bosco.

Not Aldir Blanc, for God’s sake. – xico sá (@xicosa) May 4, 2020

Aldir Blanc’s show could not continue. His death is the death of balanced hope, it is the death of Brazil in so many different ways. Our continental grief no longer makes continenthttps: //t.co/TzlwHSQAIB – Eliane Brum (@brumelianebrum) May 4, 2020

Day dawns sad with the death of a composer so essential to our culture? All our affection and admiration for Aldir Blanchttps: //t.co/gJIeorLHlE – Pato Fu (@patofu) May 4, 2020

There are deaths that take some of us, the best of us, like that of Aldir Blanc. – Emir Sader (@emirsader) May 4, 2020

I met Aldir Blanc. At my friend Fausto Wolff’s house. The coronavirus took the suburban gaiato and a capitalist and singular poet, able to see that “the afternoon was falling like a viaduct”. Now “the moon, like the owner of a brothel”, will have another star to ask for “a rental glow”. – Marcelo Backes (@MarceloBackes_) May 4, 2020

“O Bêbado ea Equilibrista” makes me cry all the time. It has a LOT of meaning to me. It is beautiful, intelligent, touching, an anthem of democracy. Goodbye, Aldir Blanc, you beautiful! – rosana hermann (@rosana) May 4, 2020

OUR DEAR AND GREAT COMPOSER ALDIR BLANC DIED FROM COD 19.MENSUAL SADNESS – Lobão (@lobaoeletrico) May 4, 2020

