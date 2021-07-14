Artists lament the situation in Cuba

MEXICO CITY. “What pain, what sadness that the abuse of power is reached! I never imagined that the forces of order in Cuba would attack ordinary and peaceful people like we Cubans are, “wrote the Cuban composer, guitarist and conductor yesterday. Leo Brouwer (1939) on their social networks.

This after the protests that occurred last Sunday on the island, which led to arrests, police mobilizations and cuts in the internet service.

When the Cuban protests, there is no doubt that politics or, rather, political and military power has been exceeded! How can they live in peace? ”Asserted Brouwer, one of the most outstanding composers of the 21st century, who has been an Honorary Member of UNESCO, the Granada Academy of Fine Arts and a Member of the Cuban Academy of the Language.

For his part, the Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés (1941), winner of nine Grammy Awards, expressed: “I am very saddened by what my people are suffering, including my family, it hurts a lot to see the subhuman conditions in which they subsist. Enough of deceit and lies! International humanitarian aid is essential ”.

