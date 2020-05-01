Actress and communicator Alexandra Malagón and the journalist Felipe Gómez Martínez they joined the campaign “Pandemic Rights”, which aims to guide immigrants with irregular immigration status on their right to receive medical attention during the COVID-19 emergency.

This initiative has been developed by students from the School of Communication of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and the community legal support organization Ayuda Legal Puerto Rico, in collaboration with various organizations that serve the needs of the immigrant community in Puerto Rico.

“For me it is an honor and it makes me feel extremely useful to be able to help in works that have a high value and if they are related to the Dominican community even more,” said journalist of Dominican origin Felipe Gómez in a press release.

This effort aims to impact the 100,000 people of Dominican origin who reside on the island and who have irregular immigration status or who are not covered by medical insurance. The Dominican community is considered the largest immigrant population in Puerto Rico. It is estimated at approximately 200,000 people.

“I am extremely moved to make a difference with the students who contribute their bit in this collective effort. The fact that students help a marginalized community during this pandemic is of extraordinary importance, “said actress and entertainer Alexandra Malagón.

“The immigrant community has the right to health and to receive free and accessible legal information. We believe in access to justice and the defense of the dignified life of this community, which is why we have established the legal information hotline (787) 957-3106 where you can leave a voice message, with your name and telephone number of contact to call them back as soon as possible ”, said Ariadna Godreau Aubert, executive director of the non-profit organization Ayuda Legal Puerto Rico.

To obtain orientation, those interested can use their computers or telephones to access the page www.ayudalegalpr.org. Similarly, every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. at 1:00 p.m. A lawyer will be available to answer questions live through a “chat”.

The bell “#DerechosEnPandemia” will run for the next three weeks and will have the support of figures from the world of entertainment of Dominican origin or with ancestry in that country such as actress and comedian Eyra Agüero Joubert and influencer Cassandra Santaliz.

Some of the organizations that support this effort are: Casa Dominicana, Alianza Dominicana, the Dominican Consulate in Puerto Rico, International Medical Mission, Center for Dominican Women, Center for Arts and Nations (Artynna), Mission of Love Foundation, Casa Cultural Ruth Hernández, Cauce, Dominican Diaspora, Prensa Latina and the Commission on Immigrant Rights, in addition to the local radio station Notiuno.

This effort, carried out by the university students Joaquín Rosado Lebrón, Luz del Alba Ureña Severino, Natalie Montero Lugo and Víctor Santiago Cordero, takes into account the fact that many immigrants without regular immigration status are deprived of requesting medical services for fear of being questioned. “This initiative aims to make the immigrant’s health rights visible during the pandemic through the legal empowerment of this community,” said Iris Rivera, a teacher and licensed relationship manager in charge of project supervision in the Planning and Production in Public Relations course at the School of UPR communication.

The campaign is disseminated through the social networks Facebook and Instagram of the allied organizations. The website www.ayudalegalpr.org has educational content for that community to protect their rights. The messages are extensive to all foreigners residing in Puerto Rico with the same condition.

.