Artists don’t make ends meet and cat owners become millionaires

It’s hard to imagine Mick jagger or Paul MCCARTNEY asking for alms to be able to subsist on his music. Even during their beginnings, when they were still nobody but already excelled in their careers at the local level alongside their peers in The Rolling Stones Y the Beatles (London and Liverpool), this option is unthinkable. At first they played for free, like any artist, but soon they monetized in one way or another in a world of money-hungry managers, promoters and intermediaries. It wasn’t easy, but they didn’t have to beg either nor have to overcome obstacles in a reality where kitten videos pay better than songs.

Today, future Jagger and McCartney have it raw because their piece of cake has been reduced to crumbs in an era where art has been normalized, and the complications necessary to carry it out, worth less than home portraits of the mundane, with its execution facilities.

As social media and streaming moguls continue to get richer, their teams keep coming up with ways to compensate artists in every possible way but the most obvious of all: sacrificing part of his income to honor his music. In this way, a company like Spotify, which generates revenues of more than eight billion euros and whose co-founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, has a net sum of almost four billion euros, has launched the ‘Fundraising for Artists’ tool used for users who pay or not for a subscription to make direct donations to musicians. Thus, Spotify intends to compensate creators after offering them ridiculous figures of around 0.003 euro cents per reproduction, so they need around 350 listens to a song to get to the euro. Apple Music pays twice as much (still less than a penny per view) even though it has fewer views than its competitor. In neither case, the proceeds go directly to the artists.

The chariot of alms has also joined Twitter, which has launched Tip Jar, another form of donation aimed at “creators, journalists, experts and non-profit organizations”. Youtube it works on something similar through Applause, as well as the audio application, Clubhouse. It is in this reality where the concept of traditional creativity is being rewritten, where it is necessary to adapt to new ways of creating and distributing art or content. The opposite is the ostracism of talents unable to adapt to this new reality. If your level of genius reaches the spheres of Mick Jagger or Paul McCartney And your daily bread depends on streaming services that last year, in the midst of a pandemic and without the possibility of giving concerts, represented the 83 percent of revenue In the music industry, according to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America, it might be better to change the third.

Katy Perry featured influencer dog Jiffpom in one of her music videos. Reuters.

Today, opening packages and making videos on how you do it can bring you a profit of a million dollars, such as Katie feeney, who in two months reached that figure with only 18 years of age thanks to Snapchat. You can even win half a million just by filming your sister frying a turkey for Thanksgiving or reaching 20 thousand euros per post on Instagram, like Nala Cat, a rescued cat who is reporting a millionaire to her new owners.

As this new easy-click content continues to thrive, it is increasingly difficult for the traditional culture world to survive if it is unable to adapt to the new times. The creators who hit the key thanks to a formula where simplicity prevails and other ingredients that have defined art and creativity in time they are overshadowing the talent of much more complex expressions. Not only attention, but money is being funneled away from the next Jagger and McCartneys. Maybe you have to do like Katie perry and include one of those companion animals that generate astronomical figures on social networks in your music videos. Meanwhile, newspapers and magazines continue to sink, news portals are forced to survive on subscriber base because advertisers seek other juicier horizons, most aspiring filmmakers see how a minute in TikTok will generate more than any of your projects or the musicians who have invested money, time and talent in your creations are seen doomed to receive alms online. That is the new normal.

