The rejection of the murder of the Afro-American George Floyd at the hands of an American police officer, the outrage and the desire to completely change racist and discriminatory thoughts in society made young people, Javier Iván Maldonado and Vin Ramos will summon 42 Afro-descendants in the “Let me breathe” initiative, Today spread on social networks.

Personalities from the world of local and international entertainment such as the actors Modesto Lacén, Marisol Calero, Jasond Calderón, Dolores Pedro, Liza Lugo, Raymond Gerena, reporter Julio Rivera Saniel and beauty professional Bryan Villarini, They participate in the emotional video broadcast on social networks with an unpublished composition by the singer Vin Ramos that shouts “one is enough to reject race.”

The visual concept, entitled “Let me breathe” presents the face of each individual and the feelings caused by the murder of Floyd in the United States, which has sparked a wave of protests throughout this week, as well as the multiple emotions caused by being rejected and discriminated by race, color, sex, nationality or ideals. They are the faces of pain in a society mired in racism and divisions.

“The initiative arises from everything that is happening in the United States with the murder of George Floyd and seeing racism and social discrimination in the world so present. Same here on the island the crisis and pressure from the government. There are many feelings at the same time and we could not remain silent. Together with Vin and two friends we started working on the project that was originally going to call black people, but then we changed to represent Afro-descendants, because we are all Afro-descendants“Said Maldonado, who is also a photographer.

Maldonado summoned public figures and other citizens to his photography studio, quoted by the hour, to take the video. Ramos, meanwhile, was dedicated to composing the lyrics and music, which turns out to be a fusion of genres. In three days they created the visual project.

“With this, the first thing we want is for this to end once and for people to have the freedom to feel free. We decided that we could do it for social networks because all of us in the video can be spokespersons and change agents. Influence the ability, reason and thinking to raise awareness and cause change. There are people who participated in the project and found out about the murder by being part of the initiative, ”said Ramos, who is dedicated to music.

Both young people decided that each participant of the project spread the initiative on social networks, since they specified that “we do not seek to like or become famous, since it is everyone’s project”.

“This is a gift to society and to demonstrate that we can be agents of change and aspire to be better,” concluded Maldonado.

