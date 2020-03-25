Artists ask Mexican society to stay home | AP

Recently the Country of Mexico happened to be Phase 2 in infections due to the coronavirus pandemic, something that undoubtedly alarms most of the population, which is why artists they ask everyone to stay at home.

The famous Mexican singer Thalía and the Puerto Rican Resident asked Mexican society to stay inside their homes before the government declared a phase 2 contingency for the covid-19 virus.

As is well known, from today Tuesday March 24 will be taken more restrictive measures to try to control the spread of the disease within the country.

Yesterday, Thalía did some critics towards President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who blatantly asked people to continue supporting local businesses and leave their homes.

I am going to tell you when they will not go out, but if you can do it and you have an economic possibility, keep taking the family to eat at restaurants and inns because that is to strengthen the family economy, “said the president.

Due to the video they shared on social networks where AMLO said those things, the singer criticized the way of seeing the things of the president since he was not taking things with the need that is required.

It cannot be that after listening to the instructions of the experts, seeing all the domino effect that is happening on the planet, there are still people who do not understand it and do not take it seriously. We cannot allow this coronavirus to continue spreading and wreak further havoc. Stop and stay home! ”Thalia proclaimed.

On the other hand, Resident made a similar comment for his Mexican followers in his official account of Twitter.

I speak to them as I speak to my brothers. You don’t have to leave your houses to strengthen the economy, just stay healthy without leaving. Life is worth more than any fucking economy, “wrote the Puerto Rican.

Thousands of bad comments have been made public due to astonishment and the consternation of how the Mexican government assumes things in such a way mediocre compared to countries like El Salvador, Peru, Colombia and Argentina, which have closed their borders, request social distancing and declare curfews.

On the other hand, Worker follow waving with kisses Y Hugs to the people in their actions that they carry out every day, arguing that in Mexico there are far fewer cases than in other countries.

Friends of Mexico, I speak to you as I speak to my brothers. You don’t have to leave your houses to strengthen the economy, just stay healthy without leaving. Life is worth more than any fucking economy ❤️

– Resident (@Resident)

March 24, 2020

Until Tuesday they had been confirmed 4 deceased by the virus and 367 cases of infected people within the country, being the majority of imported cases.

Fortunately, Latin America does not have such figures big of infected as in United States, Italy or China, where there are 50,200, 69,000 and 81,500 cases, but that is not something to be happy about, since the virus came later than in those countries.

That is why several experts comment that the figures began to rise and they will be similar to those that have been registered in Europe and Asia.

We have not yet reached the point where we changed from a slow spread to a very, very fast spread, ”said Hugo López-Gatell announcing that Phase 2 was beginning.

Many people have to go out to work day by day to live. So all of our governments should have a contingency plan so that they don’t have to do it right now. If they get sick there will be no more days for many.

– Resident (@Resident)

March 24, 2020

The Phase 2, in which Mexico is currently located, indicates that the virus has a community dispersion but it has not yet become a local epidemic.

At the moment it canceled all lessons until April 20 and they were suspended events Y meetings of more than 100 people.

Recently asked to closed gyms, bars, cinemas, and asked reduce work activities.

The opinions presented by both artists were also criticized as many comment that for some go out to to work every day is a matter of survival.

Let’s see if Thalía doesn’t get mad at this lady …

“There is no sale, what do I do with my fruit?” Asks 73-year-old Dolores https://t.co/PW3lnhNRro

– Armando Torres Torres (@armandott)

March 24, 2020

The country has a population of more than 52 million of people in a situation of poverty so they must take to the streets to work in informal jobs.

On the other hand, in Business largest have been reported lack of support so that employees can enjoy a salary during suspensions.

There are a lot of people who go to the day, they come and say ‘I’m going to make Mexican-style eggs, I need two tomatoes, a chili and an onion,’ ”said Juan Antonio Duval, who runs a juice and vegetable stand in Mexico City. .

