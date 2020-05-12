We, the undersigned, denounce the attacks on Brazilian democratic institutions committed by the Government of Jair Bolsonaro. Since January 1, 2019, when Bolsonaro assumed power as President of Brazil, we have witnessed an authoritarian escalation, reflected in a systematic attempt to control and restrict various Brazilian cultural, scientific and educational institutions, as well as the press.

The examples are many: at the beginning of their term, the members of the party for which Bolsonaro was elected (PSL) publicly asked the students to film their teachers and denounce them for “ideological indoctrination” by sharing the footage on social media. This witch-hunt campaign, called “partyless school,” created a feeling of intimidation and fear in high schools and universities in a country that just over three decades ago emerged from an oppressive military dictatorship. In January 2020 Bolsonaro declared that Brazilian textbooks “had a lot of writing” and suggested that the State interfere directly to promote conservative values ​​in the content of works that reach public schools.

The Bolsonaro Administration has made it clear that it will not tolerate any departure from its ultra-conservative policy. In early 2019, Delano Valentin was fired from the post of director of marketing for the Bank of Brazil for having created a communication campaign that reflected racial inclusion, which was censored by the Government. Later, while the Brazilian Amazon rainforest burned to alarming levels, the Administration retaliated against scientists who dared to demonstrate these facts. Ricardo Galvão was fired from the management of the Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) for publishing satellite data on deforestation in Brazil.

On January 21, 2020, the Federal Public Ministry denounced, without evidence, Glenn Greenwald, journalist and co-founder of The Intercept, for participating in an alleged criminal organization that, among other things, had infiltrated the authorities’ cell phones Brazilian. In an attack on press freedom, directly related to the reports that The Intercept has published on corruption within Operation Lava-Jato, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office challenged the Federal Supreme Court and circumvented the injunction in the Greenwald investigations, given by Supreme Court magistrate Gilmar Mendes.

This is not an isolated case. Several agents, including the regional courts and the military police, have been acting as defenders of the Bolsonarista project and have taken measures to try to shape Brazilian society. In 2019 alone, 208 attacks against the media and journalists were counted.

On January 16, the then special secretary of Culture, Roberto Alvim, and Bolsonaro himself recorded a joint video where they exposed their ideological plans for the country. They praised the “conservative turn” and the “restoration of culture.” The next day, the secretary went further, recording a video in his office to announce a new national art award. The video has allusions to Nazi principles and aesthetics, using phrases from a speech by Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels. It was only because of the immense internal indignation and the international shock that the video generated, that the secretary was forced to resign. However, Alvim was simply voicing Bolsonaro’s project, which continues in full force: a constant confrontation with freedom of expression in the name of a “national culture.”

Many public institutions representing the multicultural heritage of Brazil have suffered setbacks, among others the Superior Council of Cinema, ANCINE, the Audiovisual Fund, the National Library, the IPHAN (Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage) and the Palmares Foundation (which promotes African American Culture).

For the first time in the history of Brazil, Petra Costa can become the first Latin American woman to win an Oscar with the documentary At the Edge of Democracy. Bolsonaro’s Administration used the official Twitter of his communication secretary to broadcast a video in which Costa defined himself as an anti-patriot who spreads lies. While the feature films Bacurau, A Vida Invisível and Babenco received international recognition at the Cannes and Venice festivals, respectively, Bolsonaro stated that no good films have been produced in Brazil in a long time.

Based on the strictest of conservative values, Bolsonaro’s project is to change the content of national books and films, restrict access to scholarships and research, intimidate teachers, journalists and scientists.

The current government also seeks to reverse several of the important social achievements achieved in the last two decades, such as the implementation of affirmative actions, which for the first time in the history of Brazil have made the country realize its diversity, being more inclusive and less unequal, achieving that 51% of university students now come from black communities. What we have seen since 2019 is a setback in these fundamental breakthroughs.

Therefore, we are facing a Government that denies the secularism of the State and encourages religious fundamentalisms and racism, that denies global warming and the fires in the Amazon, despises leaders who fight for the preservation of the environment and not respects neither the preservation carried out by indigenous and quilombola communities, nor their cultures.

This Government ignores the criminal activities of the paramilitary militias and the corruption that it promised to fight. Bolsonaro and his ministers attack minorities and deny the demands of the black, indigenous, LGTBIQ + movements. He constantly attacks scientists, academics, and journalists whenever he feels questioned. It is a government that has made drastic cuts in the budget for the development of culture and education, and that does not have a development plan for its people.

The Bolsonaro government’s current project attacks democratic institutions and this may be irreversible. Therefore, we ask the international community to express its solidarity and to take a public position in:

– Condemn these acts of violence and ideological indoctrination of the state bureaucratic apparatus, so that it is not part of an efficient and regular censorship program.

– Press the Brazilian Government to fully respect the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and, with this, freedom of expression, thought and religion.

Finally, we ask human rights organizations and the international press to be attentive to what is happening in Brazil, to the threats to democracy that test it daily. It is a very delicate moment and it is urgent to say no to the authoritarian escalation in Brazil.

Sign this manifesto: Sting, Trudie Styler, Valeria Chomsky, Noam Chomsky, Caetano Veloso, Arnaldo Antunes, Nancy Fraser, Boaventura Sousa Santos, Juninho Pernambucano, Bernardo Carvalho, Conceição Evaristo, Willem Dafoe, Jean Wyllys, Karim Aïnouz, Célia Moritz Schwarcz, Marielle Ramires, Luiz Schwarcz, Sueli Carneiro, Pilar del Río, Maud Chirio Valter, Hugo Mãe, Benedita da Silva, Djamila Ribeiro, Steven Levitsky, Randal Johnson, Chico Buarque, Marcia Tiburi, Paulo Coelho, Julian Schnabel, Mia Couto , Boris Fausto, Milton Hatoum, Jodie Evans, Petra Costa, Wagner Schwarz, Sebastião Salgado, Sônia Guajajara, James Naylor Green, Dominique Gallois, Dira Paes, Sidney Chalhoub, Igiaba Scelgo, Ida Vitale, Pablo Capilé, Reverend Billy and Stop Shopping the Choir, Alice Ruiz, Gianpaolo Baiocchi, Angela Rebello, Barbara Wagner, Dinamam Tuxá, Mel Lisboa, Maria Fernanda Candido, Ivana Jinkings, Gilberto Miranda, Luis Eloy Terena, Leonardo Vieira, Márcio Astrini, Jos Luís Peixoto, Alinne Moraes, Generosa de Oliveira, Rebecca E Karl, Georgia Kirilov, Muhammed Hamdy, Bruno Gissoni, Jeremy Adelman, Elika Takimoto, Ricardo Rezende, Adair Rocha, Virgínia Berriel, Mari Stockler, Cecília Pederzoli, Maria de Medeiros, Pancho Magnou , Cristina Pereira, Bete Mendes, Danuza Leal Telles, Luciano Marques da Silva, Valeria Verkini, Toni Lotar, Karl Robert Graser, Breno Serson, Mauro Nadvorny, Adriana Kanzepolsky, Edison Araújo Russo, Cintia Buschinelli, Delcele Mascarenhas Queiroz, Sim. Apoio, Joao Biehl, Sérgio Salvati, Marcus Fuchs, Fábio Stucchi Vannucchi, Maria Miranda, Fernando Prates, Mirna Boaroto Romero, Maria Doralina Silveira da Silva, Maria Elisabete, Mariana Caldin, Adélia Cristina Pessoa Araújo, Bruno Carvalho, Beatriz Carvalho, Elizabeth Marques , Sônia Altoé, María de Fátima Gouvêa, Nara Reis, Léo Heller, Andre Lázaro, Carmem de Farias, Isabel Cristina Gonçalves de Sousa, Myriam Gontijo de Campos, Luísa Urano, Alina Zoqui de Freitas Cayres, Sylvia Caiuby Novaes, Paulo Sérgio Rais de Freitas, Olga Sodré, Paulo Ricardo Nunes, Ana Maria de Almeida Ribeiro, Ana Basaglia, Maria Carolina Cardoso de Andrade Righi, Elizabeth Amaral, Edward Flavian Shore, Lucélia Rocha de Souza Pereira, Laura Maria da Silva, Clotilde Bassetto, Ligia Giovanella, Dilke Fonseca, Marcelo Fernandes de Mello, Paulo Roberto Pires, Morvan Anderaos, Angela Botelho, Filippe de Mello Lopes, Aparecida Flausino, Elisabeth Andreoli de Oliveira, Lindsay Mayka, Gustavo Martins Fe rreira, Cristina Madeira, Pedro Paulo Cavalcante, Marina Bedran, Maria das Graças de Sousa, Ariane Zanelli de Souza, Rubens M. Volich, Cristina Catunda, Jurema Alves Pereira, Daniela Forner Castelan, Graziella Moretto, José Pagano, Vima Lia de Rossi Martin , Tatiana Salem Levy, Maria Filomena Grwfori, Marisa sant’anna cinquini, Ana Carolina Diefenthaeler, Luiz Saldanha, Telma Regina de Paula Souza, Bruno Lacerda, Janete Frochtengarten, Robson Rocha, Nara Milanich, Patrick Foley and 1800 others.

