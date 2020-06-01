The works of the three Spaniards Pablo Amargo, Álvaro López and Mario Eskenazi, respectively.

During the months of confinement, art has represented a fundamental resource against boredom. The creators have offered free content, actively involved the public with virtual activities and thanked the work of the health personnel, as Banksy did. In addition, art can be used to raise funds and lend a hand to the severely affected hospital system. In the UK, the 19 Artists vs. COVID-19 project has raised £ 14,000 (€ 13,300) in less than a month, which will go to the NHS Charities Together, a federation of 250 charities supporting British social security. Behind this project is a Spaniard: Álvaro López.

The artist, 35, has lived in Britain since 2013. The pandemic has forced him to stay home with an ERTE: “I thought there must be some way I could help. I think being at home, with time to think, makes you see things from a very different perspective and can become a powerful channel of inspiration, “he says. It was then that he came up with the idea of ​​bringing together 19 international artists to design A1-format posters in collaboration with the Italian paper-making company Fedrigoni. Among them are two other Spaniards: Mario Eskenazi, who has worked for the Generalitat of Catalonia, and Pablo Amargo, who does illustrations for The New Yorker magazine.

The project features illustrators from around the world: Alan Kitching, Noma Bar, Sarah Boris, Michael Curia, Nick Cook, Piero Di Biase, Vince Frost, Götz Gramlich, Michael Gibb, Henrik Kubel, Nina Jua Klein, Rob Lowe, Morag Myerscough , Shweta Malhotra, Alejandro Paul and Matt Willey. Under the motto “Stay Home”, the artists tried to approach the subject in different ways to cover the many consequences of the pandemic, such as loneliness, isolation, frustration of estrangement and lack of security. Always with a positive vision regarding the near future.

“Difficult times have always been a source of creativity, it is something intrinsic to human nature,” says López. Waiting for the situation to return to normal, the posters are sold on the initiative’s website. In that future normality that they hope will arrive soon, they will star in an exhibition at the Fedrigoni headquarters in London.