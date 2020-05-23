After the governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, reported on Thursday that some businesses and churches may reopen with the new executive order, several actors and actresses, as well as producers in the country, have questioned why theaters can not do the same with due protocols and restrictions.

Vázquez Garced said that a particular “exception” is being made with the religious sector because they are sheltered by religious constitutional protection and recommended that the temples be opened with a series of recommendations that include limitation on the duration of services and physical distance between the people. As for the shopping malls, he said that despite the fact that his advisers had “reservations”, consensus was reached.

Today, in turn, the first executive, shared a message on her Twitter account addressed to the country’s galleros, indicating that she is “evaluating” the moment to reopen operations in the galleras., despite the fact that this activity has been illegal on the island since last December by federal order. But about the opening of the theaters it has not been expressed.

Several members of the arts class argue that they can take the same precautions as shopping malls and theater churches, which have been closed since the coronavirus quarantine was decreed last March.. They are dozens of workers in the arts who depend on the theater to bring their livelihoods to their homes and who were left without that source of income overnight.

“Churches can receive their parishioners, but the theater has to be virtual. NON-GOVERNOR. If they go, WE ALSO, with the necessary security measures, for the good of our team and the general public, ”producer and actor Raymond Gerena wrote on his Twitter account..

The actor expressed himself in a similar way. Jorge Castro, who said he did not understand what the difference was. “It is the definition of a double rod. The theater cannot be virtual. If you transmit the theater by video, it is no longer theater, it is television. For the record, I’m not saying we should open theaters, just that it’s the same as the churches, “said the talent of the program” Raymond and his friends. “

The also producer and actress Alfonsina Molinari, for her part, expressed the opinion that if the security regulations that churches and restaurants will adopt are followed, she does not see why theaters could not be reopened. Along the same lines, the public relationist and creator of the series of monologues “Titantos”, Uka Green observed that “if you can control the number of parishioners, you can also control the number of people. If the church has an app to see when you can go, the theater can also have it. If you can disinfect those attending a mass or worship, you can also with theater lovers. Etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. I am happy that they allow the controlled opening of the churches, but I still want the theaters to open, ”he said.

Another who reflected on the subject was the actor and playwright Carlos Vega, who questioned why even shopping centers can open their doors and not theaters. He stressed that he is not opposed to virtual shows and that each artist is fully entitled to present their proposals as they see fit, but advocated the prompt reopening of these spaces.

The multidisciplinary artist and cultural manager, Helen Ceballos, also posed several questions through her Facebook account. “Why should we artists translate our craft into light and pixel and the churches can, according to the sacred executive order, continue to gather? What difference is there between believers who congregate and an audience that gathers to witness an artistic act? Those of us who work in the living arts, whether they are performing, performing, musical, visual, etc., start from a profession that is completed with a direct exchange with others, without this being present, our work is not only virtualized, it also gets distorted “He pointed out.

The creators of the renowned CircoFest, Maite Rivera Carbonell and Maximiliano Rivas, were other voices who joined the demand that the theaters and experimental rooms be opened with due protocols., alluding to the fact that if they open churches and shopping centers, they must do the same with these spaces dedicated to art.

“We already have our temples, they are called theaters or theatrical rooms or cultural spaces. Let us follow our impulse and devotion, and continue with our divine mission, to generate art to develop the culture of the country. We have been working for years to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of the arts in their lives … Let’s not get away, let’s continue in the line of breaking structures to defend a good of [email protected]Maximiliano Rivas wrote.

It should be noted that the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) reported yesterday in a press release that it will not be charging for the use of the Victoria Espinosa and Francisco Arriví theaters, both in Santurce, which will be available only for filming projects or broadcasts without an audience in which the theaters officially reopen.

On the other hand, the secretary of Public Affairs of La Fortaleza, Osvaldo Soto García, specified this afternoon in an interview with El Nuevo Día that in the new executive order there is a “specific language” to serve the arts and entertainment sector through of shows and virtual events without public. If the managers of a space want to carry out concerts or shows of this type, they can request a special permit, which will be evaluated by the Secretary of the Interior, Antonio Luis Pabón Batlle.

