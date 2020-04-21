SÃO PAULO – “The city is not empty, it is full of love for your neighbor”. The message of encouragement to social distance recommended to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus dawned on Monday, 12, occupying a strip of asphalt in front of the Consolação Cemetery, in the central region of São Paulo. A week later, she and two others replicated in at least 15 points in São Paulo, as part of a urban intervention organized by a group of seven friends.

Conceived by the graphic producer Victor Hugo Ghiraldini, the action also uses the phrases “Each empty street is a crowd against the virus” and “For the good of all and the nation’s general happiness:” accompanied by the hashtag #Stay at home, to “connect with people”. Painted with stencil and lime-based paint, the vinyl canvas matrices are 15 meters wide by two meters high and should have left at least a week before, had it not been for the bureaucracy of artistic interventions in the urban apparatus of the capital.

“Our idea is to raise awareness, because the media has reinforced this issue, but there was still no demonstration on the streets”, explains Ghiraldini. The messages were created by publicist Marcelo Nogueira. Creative director of the AlmapBBDO agency, he explains that this was the way he found to help in the fight against covid-19, in addition to the social isolation more than a month ago.

“The inspiration came from the experience we are having. This issue is very much on everyone’s mind,” he explains. The slogans, he says, were created in just two hours and chosen from ten options sent. “The point is to stay at home, but the street is talking about it”, explains the creative director.

Even so, the streets of São Paulo have been taken over the past two weekends by caravans and protests against Governor João Doria (PSDB) and the quarantine imposed in the State to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On Avenida Paulista, a small group of protesters paraded in shirts of the Brazilian team, dancing while holding a black coffin and calling for an end to the isolation.

The insistence of this group has been reflected in the official figures collected by the recently launched Intelligent Monitoring System (Simi-SP), which in the last week registered a rate of social isolation in the capital of only 49% of the population. The index defended by the government is 70%.

“The distance is becoming in doubt, which was not to exist. I have felt that the movement has increased and perhaps the severity of the virus has been lost. Interventions are another channel to reinforce this measure”, defends Ghiraldini.

Group was taken to the police and needed the City Hall’s target

On the night of the same Monday when they made the first application to test the behavior of the paint on the asphalt, the group of friends went out in three cars through downtown São Paulo to spread the image to strategic points in the city. Right during the first stop, at Franklin Roosevelt Square, friends were approached by nine agents of the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM) and Ghiraldini was referred to the 78th police station in Jardins for “graffiti”.

At about 1 am on Tuesday, 14, he was released by police chief Luciana Peixoto, who acknowledged in the police report “the easy removal of paint” and saw no deception in the group’s action. However, she stressed that the action needed formal permission from the City of São Paulo.

In the next five days, the graphic producer sought this authorization. The permit was issued on Saturday, 18, and action would then be resumed the following night, through a partnership with the City Hall. Sought by the report, the Municipal Secretary of Culture confirmed that the action led by Ghiraldini was approved exceptionally due to the social nature of the messages, which stress the importance of social isolation.

Ghiraldini, however, reinforces that the action has no political bias: “The campaign was born in an organic way. We are entering this to inform and raise awareness in some way about what everyone believes is the most certain way to protect itself”. Marcelo also stresses that “politicizing a medical and scientific issue is a danger” and there is no opinion regarding isolation, only facts. “The intention is to escape from politics and focus on practice, in a light, poetic and non-aggressive way. The idea is to be useful.”

The Albert Einstein Hospital psychiatrist and state drug policy advisor sees in Ghiraldini’s campaign a way to help the population of São Paulo overcome the “collective trauma” created by isolation against the coronavirus. “A message that engages in an affective way is interesting, especially because of how the final behavior can reduce the impacts on the health system”, he evaluates.

“Maintaining an isolation process is not easy. Reinforcing the motivation for this is very important”, says Débora Medeiros, who compares the arrival of the coronavirus to “a tire change with the vehicle in motion”. “Increasing the feeling of belonging at this time helps to deal with the medium and long-term concern of the post-epidemic, especially the impact on mental health and the processing of that period.”

Over the past morning, Ghiraldini and the other six members of the group returned to the streets and, between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am on Monday, 20, finally managed to replicate the campaign for another 15 points in the capital. Armed with the authorization issued by the City Hall and supported by the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), they ended this first phase of the action on Avenida Paulista, which was already full of people at dawn. He already thinks about expanding the idea to other areas of the city: “We are thinking of other messages to catch people of different profiles. We want to occupy the street with poetry and not with people”.

