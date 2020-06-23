Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In recent days, people working at different levels and sectors of the video game industry have revealed themselves to be victims of harassment. One of the allegations points to Insomniac Games by revealing alleged cases of sexism and harassment within the Marvel’s Spider-Man studio.

Sol Brennan, an artist with experience in games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Order: 1886, opened a Twitter thread to share her experience at Insomniac Games. The first thing he made clear is that his time in the studio that since August 2019 belongs to Sony was very hard and that he left the studio because of the way they treat women.

“I am concerned that this will kill my career, but it has been eating me up inside every day for a year. Last year I had depression; for the first time in life contemplate suicide. I abandoned Insomniac Games because of the way they treat women, ”he explained in a post.

I worry this will kill my career – but this has been eating at me every single day for a year now. Last year I was so depressed – for the first time in my life I started to contemplate suicide. I left Insomniac Games because of how they treat women. one/?? – Sol Brennan #BLM (@wuffles) June 23, 2020

But what are the things that Brennan denounced? For starters, he stressed that he knows the case of 3 « sexual predators » within the company that were protected. He claims that one of them resigned, while the other was fired when he became « very dangerous ». The latter apparently remains in the study despite evidence against him.

Later, he said that he was victim of harassment by a member of human resources who, both at work and on social outings, made inappropriate and explicit sexual comments. After this she investigated him and found that he had harassed other people. This subject was fired in August 2019, a week after the #MeToo movement started.

In case you missed it: Studies cut relationship with Chris Avellone after sexual harassment allegations

« I don’t mean that everything was bad. I did amazing work at the company. I have so many good friends there. They paid me the visa and the permanent residence, something that I will always appreciate. But women needed them. And they failed them. I don’t want women to fail again. I want to add that this is only the top of the iceberg. I have many other incidents that broke me over time. Last year was the worst for that, « he explained. Brennan.

Also, I want to add. This is just the tip of the iceberg. I have so many more incidents that broke me down over time. Last year was definitely the worst for it. I don’t know if I have the energy to lay them all out right now. But thank you all for believing me. ♥ ️ – Sol Brennan #BLM (@wuffles) June 23, 2020

Insomniac Games responded to the complaint

Insomniac Games turned a deaf ear to Brennan’s allegations. In fact, they acknowledged that they heard them and are taking steps to take charge of the situation. That said, for legal reasons they cannot go into detail.

Likewise, the company indicated that its values ​​include promoting diversity, inclusion and equity and that they plan to continue doing so.

“We are aware of the allegations made in a few tweets and have taken several steps to take charge. For legal and privacy reasons, we will not respond to individual allegations about specific former employees. We are a working family that has actively promoted diversity, inclusion, representation and equity throughout our existence. We will continue to do so every day, ”explained Insomniac Games.

We are a workplace family that has actively promoted diversity, inclusion, representation and equality for our entire existence. We will continue to do so every single day. (2/2) – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 23, 2020

Follow this link to see more news related to Insomniac Games.