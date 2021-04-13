Artist Tries Bitcoin Lightning Payments Plugin for Music Producers

The artist and Bitcoin activist, Cryptograffiti, launched on April 9, a complement or plugin for the Lightning Network in order to make micropayments with bitcoin. With this new project, the artist hopes to create a new income model for artists who use digital media.

The project of the new payment complement, had already been announced by Cryptograffiti on April 7, through its Twitter account, where it reported that the launch would be made that same Friday through an event called Strike Twice, with a DJ set live from the Casa de la Moneda, in San Francisco, USA.

To publicize the functionality of this new plugin, users who saw the event live could, through a QR code send satoshis if you liked one of the musical tracks presented during the broadcast. In this way, as Crytograffiti explained in his tweet, 10% of the transferred satoshis would go to him for playing the track, while the other 90% would go to the producers for creating it.

If viewers of Friday’s livestream enjoy a track, they can send sats via QR, which will automatically split 10% for me for playing the track and 90% for the producer for creating it. Producers can also make their track downloadable if a certain payment threshold is reached. Cryptograffiti artist and Bitcoin activist.

Producers from all countries participated in the event, some of them from Germany, South Africa, Switzerland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Morocco and France.

Similarly, the wallets that were enabled for sats transfers for this event were: Zap, who in January brought the Lightning network to 200 countries; Blue Wallet; Wallet of Satoshi; Zeus; Coinos; Intxbot; Shockwallet.app; and Thunderhub.

According to a publication in Bitcoin Magazine, what led Cryptografitti to carry out this project, was the advancement of a trend that leads to remove copyright on live broadcasts artists have been performing during the COVID pandemic over the past year. According to the same artist:

The digital economy is broken for musicians who line their pockets with third-party platforms while having to follow arbitrary rules imposed by bots. We need to look at different models that better support artists. Cryptograffiti artist and Bitcoin activist.

Along with this new plugin according to the artist’s statements, an NFT (non-fungible token) with images presented during the event in a new Bitcoin sidechain market will also be launched soon.