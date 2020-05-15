LThe plans that many figures had for this year have had to be put on hold by the coronavirus. Everything has been unpredictable. However, artists like Techy Fatule have taken advantage of confinement to carry out productive activities, spend time with their family, compose songs and exercise their best role in life: being a mother.

“Being a mom in quarantine and composing is an art. However, I don’t change for anything. My son keeps me focused, with my feet on the ground, focused on what is most important, ”said the singer-songwriter who will soon be releasing her next song.

Techy has always been a very familiar person and on his social networks there is proof of this, but the days of quarantine have helped him to enjoy his son Dylan more, and also to take care of some daily tasks at home.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter is positive, since she, her family and friends are fine, but this situation affects her a lot, since she is aware that there are many people who have not run with the same luck.

Through the social networks of the American Society of Composers (ASCAP), the young artist was answering some questions from followers on Wednesday and there she confessed that what she most misses about her normal life is hugging her grandparents.

During the conversation, the singer was able to answer questions from Internet users, who were interested in learning more about her life, her musical tastes and everything that goes into the process of composing.

When asked about who she would like to duet with, her response was immediately: Juan Luis Guerra.

The daughter of Tania Báez and Carlos Alfredo Fatule expressed with affection that to be a singer she was inspired by her father. “Without a doubt I had inspiration from my dad because my dad is a singer and seeing him on stage … I was a chorus girl, I have been going to his shows since I was little, so obviously he inspired me a lot.”

Techy had planned to perform in concert on April 25, which was canceled due to the health crisis that plagues the world, but this will not be an impediment for his followers to not be able to enjoy his repertoire.

Yesterday the singer-songwriter offered the first of four virtual concerts of “Que viva el puto romance” through YouTube, which will be dividing the acoustic deliveries into four Thursdays at 8:00 at night.

Likewise, he is about to release his next song and is preparing for a new album.

These concerts will be a way of giving back to its public the long wait that we have all been forced to live, the one that directly affects entertainment, an area that is possibly the last to reactivate its activities. For this reason the singer also decided to give a preview of what is coming in her next production during these concerts.

She is also an actress who was recently chosen by the magazine People en Español in the list of “The 50 most beautiful”, achieving the most voted of a group of ten celebrities.

As shown on her social networks, simple, without pose and natural, she has earned the affection of more than half a million people who follow her.

“I try not to be a character … I don’t pretend to be more than what I am. I am a real woman, a mother who sometimes I put on weight, sometimes I lower, sometimes I have stress ”, she expressed for the famous magazine.

HER

Aspects.

Talent is in his blood and that is why he has done almost everything (cinema, theater, television, radio). Techy Fatule was born on a stage since from the moment he barely walked he was running in the television studios.

The musical.

He clearly has very well defined what he wants to do forever in life: music.

Its authenticity is not negotiated with anyone, which is why it ensures that of all its artistic facets, its favorite is music.

