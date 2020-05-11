ANDHe who knows Sergio Vargas knows that he is highly sensitive to the pain of others. That his house has always been open to welcome the hungry and those who seek to mitigate pain, and therefore the solidarity that has accompanied him all his life, and being close to his own, returned him to his beloved Villa Altagracia, and thus serve your people.

“El Negrito de Villa” has not had to wait for a pandemic, such as the one that the world is currently experiencing due to the Cuvid-19 coronavirus, to reach out to the dispossessed. In conversation with LISTÍN DIARIO, the merenguero dusts off the agreement he made with God in the early 1980s, when he left for Santo Domingo to participate in the Voice Festival produced by Rafael Solano and Yaqui Núñez del Risco, and traveling in a Public bus, with all the lack of clothes and shoes, and an empty stomach and aching from hunger, that if the Almighty helped him break through he would be a good person and a facilitator of everything that came into his hands.

“Until now I have fulfilled that agreement because I fear God. I cannot make video, photos and notes of any person who receives my solidarity in their hands, because I also believe that someone who helps someone and makes it known by sending a note to the media, at the same time humiliating them ” , exposed to LISTÍN DIARIO.

The merenguero made it clear that he respects the behavior of some colleagues from the artistic medium who have been seen advertising the donations and aid they have made in the midst of the pandemic.

“I’m just trying to see my satisfaction with myself and with God. We live on an island where resentment and bitterness are the bread of bitterness for many people, “he said.

Live concerts

During the confinement, the merenguero has also been present for his public, who have enjoyed small concerts, live, from his residence in Villa Altagracia, in solidarity with people who are looking for a respite in the midst of the difficult situation.

In the same way, the readers of the LISTÍN DIARIO did it, last Wednesday and Saturday when the merenguero was part of the “Virtual Music and Poetry Festival” that is transmitted through the newspaper’s platforms (Instagram and Facebook) and in which they have Artists such as Pavel Núñez, Aisha Syed, Mariano Lantiagua and Wason Brazobán participated.

On Saturday night Sergio was accompanied by his guitar, and with a musical track he interpreted beautiful love songs that made reference to the moments that humanity lives. Of Roberto Carlos he sang “I remember you”; “What was not will not be”, by José José, and “Honor life” by Mercedes Sosa.

Also there were Silvio Rodríguez “Madre”; “Who are you?”, Which popularized Nelson Ned, and “I come to offer my heart”, lyrics by Fito Páez and turned into gold by Mercedes Sosa. And for those who are in mourning “When a friend leaves”, by Alberto Cortz. Sergio brightened up the night with the meringues “A dar amor”, by Micky Taveras, and concluded with one of his greatest hits: “Marola”, by Luis Días.

Your protected musicians

The quarantine has exposed the situation of art workers in the country and in the case of musicians many have been left homeless due to the absence of work.

On the other hand, Sergio, who has more than 30 people in his company, all took up the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund, Phase.

“I have up to date the payment of social security and TSS. Those who assist me, because I do not like to call those who work with me employees, have the same acquired rights as public employees of any company. When they say there are homeless musicians, my ears don’t thunder, ”he said.

The merenguero took advantage of the subject to remember how difficult it has been in the country to unite the musicians, who, many of them, lack the education to find progress. In his speech there was no lack of pain for the lack of union between artists and musicians.

He also highlighted the good attempt of Merengueros Siglo XXI and its main managers. But he is sure that the problem of musicians goes further and begins in schools where the state should promote music education so that those with talent also acquire the necessary training to grow.

“The artistic community in the Dominican Republic is full of famous illiterates, with some exceptions,” he said.

REFLECTIONS

In confinement

“I am following the recommendations of the public health authorities. Each one is the solution to this sanitary problem. That it was clear that this virus does not come after plants or animals, but human lives.

I quickly assimilated it and have tried to be a facilitator, a promoter of my community and a promoter of my community ”.

“Every pandemic that the world has faced has always claimed a part of the population on the planet. The vain, the proud, the disobedient, reckless almost all will be counted on the list of missing and dead.

“The coronavirus has brought us to our knees. We are invited to change our attitude and let the nobility sit at our table. On earth we are only passing guests, so we have to be careful with what we do on it ”.

