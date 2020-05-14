Pop singer Rihanna has debuted on the list published by The Sunday Times about the richest musicians in the UK with an estimated fortune of about 468 million pounds (521 million euros / 574 million dollars), as revealed by media on Wednesday local.

Born in Barbados, the popular artist, who currently resides in London, has advanced British singers Elton John and Mick Jagger in that ranking of the richest, and is now third.

Above Rihanna are Andrew Lloyd Webber and ex-beat Paul McCartney, who occupy – with identical fortunes – the first position by each amassing 800 million pounds (893 million euros / 981 million dollars).

Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s earnings are largely due to cosmetics firm Fenty Beauty, where she has a 15 percent stake, valued at £ 351m (€ 391m / $ 430m).

“It has somehow taken us all by surprise,” admitted Robert Watts, the man responsible for drawing up the popular annual list of fortunes.

Watts told the BBC that “very few people knew that (Rihanna) was living in the UK until last summer.”

The singer, who turned 32 last February and has not released a new album since 2016, is an exception in this classification of the richest musicians in the country, since most of them reached world stardom in the 1960s and the 70s.

The artist also owns a lingerie line, “Savage X Fenty”, and receives money in royalties (“royalties”) for hits like SOS, Umbrella and Only Girl In The World.

Her fortune makes her the richest female artist not only in this country, but worldwide, above other divas such as Madonna, Celine Dion and Beyoncé, according to the BBC.

Among the top 40 in the ranking, only the British Ed Sheeran and Adele are even younger than Rihana, with fortunes of around 200 and 150 million pounds (222 and 167 million euros / 245 and 184 million dollars) respectively.

At the bottom of the list are also new entries for the new generation of pop stars, such as Dua Lipa, 24, and George Ezra, 26, who each possess wealth worth £ 16m (17, 8 million euros / 19

.