Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin referred this Wednesday to the recent approval by the Senate of the bill that would create a new Civil Code that has sparked several criticisms on the island, and indicated that it is the turn of the governor, Wanda Vázquez, listen to complaints about the measure and stop it.

Among the criticisms of the measure is that it was approved without public hearings and amid the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are waiting for an urgent and in-depth analysis of the recently approved Civil Code by the Senate of Puerto Rico, in a hurried process, without space for public hearings and in the midst of the pandemic we are experiencing,” the singer said on his social networks. .

He added that regarding Vázquez “the responsibility remains to listen to the claims of the people, stopping this approved model, and to ensure that there is no backtracking on rights already achieved by our Puerto Rican society in general. We will be vigilant.”

OTHER ARTISTS SPEAK

The singer Bad Bunny resorted to Twitter on Tuesday to show his opposition to the new Civil Code, assuring that “this Government must be taken out of its roots and forever”, while the singer iLe pointed out that “in the midst of a pandemic, more cases of gender violence, an investigation for corruption and stupid politicking want to approve a new Civil Code to intervene and manipulate our rights. “

After more than 20 years of public discussion, the Senate approved on Monday a new Civil Code that repeals the current one dating from 1930, approved before the 1952 Constitution.

The measure, which received amendments in the Senate, goes to the consideration of the House of Representatives, which has already advanced its agreement with the modifications introduced by the Upper House and which could give its approval tomorrow.

CONTENT OF THE CODE

The new Civil Code provides that birth determines personality and legal capacity, and that the born is the human being who lives completely detached from the womb, thus opening the door, according to some social organizations, for the law to be proscribed to abortion.

The Senate retained language stating that amendments to a person’s birth sex will not be authorized in the original birth certificate, but that the court may authorize the registrar to make a notation outside of the original sex registration.

Regarding surrogacy, the provision is maintained that the body cannot be the object of private contracting, but it is clarified that the donation of organs, cells, tissues and gametes will be seen as exceptions.

The new Civil Code maintains the age of majority at 21 and modifies the definition of marriage incorporated by the Chamber by defining it as a civil contract under which two natural persons mutually oblige each other to be spouses.

It prohibits marriage between people under the age of 18, reduces the causes of divorce from 12 to 2, and recognizes unmarried partners for the purposes of inheritance of property.

.