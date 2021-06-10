Artist Karol G enjoys a vacation in Mexico

International reggaeton artist Karol G is in Mexico enjoying a vacation by the sea. The Colombian singer has not hesitated for a minute to share images of the sexiest enjoying a vacation. In the photos of the interpreter of Ay, Dios mió! She wears a bikini with an animal print print. In addition, in all the snapshots she is accompanied by a stuffed animal, a funny giraffe, that accompanies you in all the places of your stay in Mexico.

© @ karolgKarol G enjoys a vacation in Mexico

“They tell me that I combine with the sea“With these words and with the impressive photoshoot, the Colombian leaves her millions of followers speechless. Karol G has an Instagram account with 40 million followers.

PROFESSIONAL PROYECT

Karol G is going through one of the best times on a professional level. The young artist is on all the charts on the planet. Such is the level of his success that, this year, among many other awards, he has achieved Billboard’s Best Latin Artist Award. Currently, at 30 years of age, the Colombian is undoubtedly one of the best artists of the urban genre at an international level.

© GettyImagesKarol G at 2021 Awards

After a time without being able to get on stage due to the global pandemic caused by Covid-19, this summer has a super loaded agenda. The artist is going to give concerts in various parts of the world, which are already sold out . However, in order to enjoy the talent of the young artist, we will be able to see her on June 10 through a Facebook live, where he will perform a show broadcast live for those who cannot go to his concerts due to the pandemic.

Full of joy and enthusiasm for a job well done, the artist is going to enjoy being back on stage more than ever.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.