Holding his 63rd birthday find the dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra amid the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19, and more than 60 days of a curfew, which begins in the Dominican Republic at dusk.

There may not be a big celebration at his residence in the Arroyo Hondo sector, in the National District, but congratulations and good wishes for him will not be missing.

Close up

The famous artist, one of the best known Dominicans in the world, has been very close with his compatriots in recent months.

Juan Luis was seen, in the month of February, after the suspended municipal elections, embrace the cause of the protests with thousands of young people and other artistic figures. Where he made a presence and performed some songs at the great demonstration on February 27, the day of National Independence.

The artist has also been closely encouraging, offering word of support, prayers and advice to all Dominicans during the coronavirus quarantine period.

Latin Grammys

At the beginning of last May Juan Luis gave the alert voice about the possibility that the category that recognizes meringue and bachata in Latin Grammys They will be out of the nominations in the delivery of this 2020, if they did not manage to complete the 25 productions before May 21.

The media echoed the information and the merengueros and bachateros reacted. It has not yet been confirmed by the academy but the local press released the news about the reception of the Best Merengue / Bachata Album category.

Successes

Juan Luis Guerra, who has been the most awarded artist with 24 Latin Grammy, two American Grammy and three Latin Billboard, is a singer, songwriter, arranger, producer and businessman, has sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

The interpreter has earned worldwide recognition for his style of mixing merengue and bolero.

His compositions have used various musical rhythms that include bachata, ballad, salsa, rock and roll, as well as Caribbean rhythms.