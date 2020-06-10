TO I met Pau Donés in Mexico seven years ago. It was full of life and songs. I remember it simple, without complications, without the hints of a fashion artist. At his concerts he did not use flashy stage features or distractions. The reward for the applause came to him for his songs.

His delivery, which Dominicans received many times in Hard Rock Café and other settings, was based on songs and stories around them, which now with his death, the dawn of yesterday, June 9, remain as a legacy for the love songbook. .

Perhaps the most popular of his stories is that of the skinny, the tremendous Cuban mulatto who gave him a platonic night of sex in Havana in the hot summer of 1995 when the leader of the group Jarabe de Palo went to record a video on that island.

From “La flaca”

“La flaca” was his most popular song and opened the borders of America to this Spaniard, although Spain was always his home, where he died at the age of 53 from complications of colon cancer.

Since 2015 death has been around his body, he was wearing it, hidden, but he bet on life. “Living is urgent” was his motto. This great addict to everyday life was marked by the suicide of his mother, Núria Cirera, when he was 16 years old.

“I liked living, which my mother did not,” he said naturally in an interview broadcast by the El Mundo newspaper’s YouTube channel.

However, when his mother died, he left her a message that he always replied: “If you like to live, don’t waste time and don’t be afraid, this is very worthwhile.”

His was his way. “If I am who I am, as I am and have arrived where I have arrived, and for me to have arrived is to have come to live my way and doing the things that I like, it is thanks to her (her mother), it is an important part of that learning ”.

Its simplicity

Pau Donés considered himself a normal guy who did not seek popularity, but who found it and enjoyed it, as journalist Rosa Díaz recalled yesterday in a note from the . agency.

He did not want to live in Miami or have a luxury yacht, but instead built a coherent career from his native Catalonia and the farmhouse he bought in his father’s town, Montanuy (Huesca), adds ..

The passion for music was instilled in her by her mother. She was fond of vinyl records and gave him a guitar. During all these years you will have applauded your child from the heavenly corner.

“La Flaca” was not his only success. Also known are “The Dark Side”, “Water”, “It depends,” Scream “,” Nice “,” Reality or dream “,” I like how you are “,” I look at you and tremble “,” Sleep with me “and” Let me live ”, songs that exceed the limits of Latin rock amid the romantic touch of its melodies.

Family support

After her mother died, she took care of her three younger brothers. This reality led him “to have a rebellious adolescence, a rebellion that increased with dilexia and, according to him, an undiagnosed hyperactivity. In his biography he stated that he was kicked out of six schools ”, published the portal Lecturas.com.

Donés was a dyslexic boy, a thug, happy, who found in music a therapy for his hyperactivity, according to his autobiographical book ’50 sticks … and I’m still dreaming ‘, which he released after two years retired because of his illness.

Despite the fact that nobody is escaping the Spanish press, little is known about his love life. The mother of her daughter Sara always chose to remain anonymous. In 2010 he had an affair with the model Eugenia Silva, published the portal of the magazine Hola.

“I have been a nefarious boyfriend, but a good partner yes. I have a relationship with all my exes. When I was diagnosed with cancer, they called or texted me. That is because they love me and I love them, of course, ”the artist revealed to Toñi Moreno during an interview in“ Viva la vida ”.

Hola continued highlighting: “The great love of his life was his daughter Sara, 16 years old, to whom he dedicated body and soul to all the last years of his life and whose name was tattooed on the knuckles of his left hand and in those on the right, the word love ”.

After the diagnosis of his fatal illness, the singer decided to retire in August 2018 to dedicate himself to his daughter: “I’m leaving, I don’t want to miss my daughter’s adolescence.”

As a way of saying goodbye he had words for his close and followers: “I love you, and I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to be who I am and to tell you that the time we have shared has been very worthwhile”. And so the international art community feels it.

Juan Luis Guerra.

Juan Luis Guerra, Pavel Núñez, Roger Zayas and other Dominicans mourned the death of Pau Donés. In Santo Domingo he sang several times. When he started, Covi Quintana opened one of his shows for him.

“Remembering your music and the beauty of your being! Thanks and peace to family and friends! ”Wrote Juan Luis.

Alejandro Sanz.

“Pau, I don’t know what to say to your family. Because I find it hard to hold back tears, I imagine them. Thank you for the light you shed on your short but precious life and thank you for your friendship. A hug from the bottom of my soul to your family. Rest my friend”. In this way, the Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz fired him on Instagram.

Pablo Alboran.

“Dear Pau. How sad to know that you’re gone. You were always affectionate with me and you never let go of the smile. Have a good trip ”, Pablo Alborán commented yesterday.

Likewise, feelings of solidarity were expressed by Melendi, Rosana, Laura Pausini, Alex Ubago, Manu Tenorio, Antonio Orozco …

Enrique Búnbury: “He died, sure, as he lived all his life: with a smile.”