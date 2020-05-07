Confined and with his family, with his three children and his wife Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias turns 45 this Friday enjoying a good time personally, while his tour with Sebastián Yatra and Ricky Martin could be postponed by the coronavirus.

Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler’s younger son celebrates this birthday in a very different way than he did two years ago, when a group of friends entered his house with a cake that ended up in the air, making this scene one of the videos. most viral networks.

Enrique Iglesias adds family years with his wife, the extenista Anna Kournikova, his twins Lucy and Nicholas, and Masha, his third daughter born in January. And although this year he does not have big celebrations, Enrique Iglesias makes it clear that, during these days, there is no lack of entertainment in his family, publishing content more often than usual and showing how these days of confinement pass.

Just a few days ago, he published a video playing with his twins, who will soon be two years old in the garden of his house in Miami (United States), where he spends these days and where, as in Spain, outings are restricted.

Enrique Iglesias began his career in music at just under twenty years old, making himself known to Latin American record labels using the surname Martínez, to avoid being judged by his father’s surname.

In the mid-nineties, he got his first record contract from Fonovisa, leaving for Canada to record his first album, the beginning of a long and famous musical career.

Since he presented his musical album “Enrique Iglesias” in 1995, of which the single “Si tú te vas” would achieve first place on the Billboard Latino list, they have spent, in addition to twenty-five years, a long list of famous “hits” world. Productions that have led the singer to position himself as one of the most recognized in the Latin music scene.

The author of songs that have become world hits such as “Bailando”, “I like It” or “Hero”, have made the singer and songwriter the winner of five Latin Grammies, four Billboard awards and an Onda Award, among many others awards in his musical career.

His latest musical project is a joint tour with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra through Canada and the northern United States as three of the world’s best-known Latin music ambassadors, each representing a different era.

A project that Iglesias considers “historical” since it will represent Latin music in a tour of 21 different points, starting in September in the town of Phoenix to end in Atlanta, a project for the moment “on the air”, waiting on how the coronavirus pandemic evolves.

