After postponing, due to the health situation affecting the country, his concert at the Arena del Cibao, Don Miguelo followed through on his intention to celebrate his career with his followers with a totally live concert, through his YouTube channel in the one that attracted 200 thousand spectators.

For 1 hour and 40 minutes, the artist from San Francisco de Macorís displayed his entire repertoire together with his orchestra of 12 musicians in a six-chamber concert that began at the rhythm of “Brujeria” and that immediately increased the adrenaline with ” Siete locas ”and every song that his audience was asking for.

In the first part, he added songs such as “Release that guy in a band”, “The blade turned”, “Don’t compare me”, “No ta ‘enamorá’ de mi”, “Llama y Cierra”, “Sin makeup” and “ Note of passion ”, which have achieved hundreds of views on the virtual platform.

“Good night my people! Today is a very special day for mothers. Greetings to Georgina Paredes, my grandmother; I love you my love. You know that without you we would not be here, “said the singer, before paying homage to mothers, dedicated to the matriarchs of his musicians, to the rhythm of” Mother of mine “and” If you ever see her “, by Sergio Vargas, the latter also covered by Raulín Rodríguez.

Don Miguelo did not miss the opportunity to remember that 15 years ago he changed the course of his life when he released “La cola de motorora”.

“Gentlemen, this was the first song by a Dominican urban artist to hit nationally and internationally and to make a special journey, which was closed to all urban artists in the Dominican Republic. When this song came out, if you said you were a rapper or a reggaetonist, you were a criminal. Today, we are the face of entertainment in the country and the world, “he said.

He added that when he launched “La cola de motorora” many said that he was not Dominican, “then we sent him this: Ma’ Taide ’”.

As he promised, that he would sing his and others’, he did not leave out the tropical, not only mixing his songs with salsa or bachata, but he brought songs like “Esa mujer”, by Luis Vargas to his stage; “Where are those friends”, by El Chaval; “Millionaire and what” by Chicho Severino, “The man of your life” by Joe Veras, and “Thus it was” by Elvis Martínez “.

Other songs that included were “She believes”, “I never took it from you”, “Your wife’s mario” “For you to greet me”, “Contact addiction”, “The muffler”, “I wear the little bean ”,“ What do they give me about that ”and“ Meat ”, before closing with“ It vibrated ”.

“The Arena is our purpose and goal if God allows it. I thank all these people who are working here today and I want to thank their mothers, “he said as he said goodbye.

The concert is available on Don Miguelo’s YouTube channel.